Sharjah, UAE – Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Seamaster Maritime Group in a strategic step aimed at strengthening cooperation in maritime education and training, developing national talent, and expanding practical learning opportunities for students to better align academic outcomes with the evolving needs of the maritime industry.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Dr. Hashim Abdullah Bin Sarhan Al Zaabi, Chancellor of Sharjah Maritime Academy, and Mr. Ramee Rashid, Director of Seamaster Maritime Group, reflecting both parties’ commitment to fostering stronger collaboration between academia and industry while supporting the development of a highly skilled maritime workforce.

Commenting on the partnership, His Excellency Dr. Hashim Al Zaabi stated that the agreement aligns with the Academy’s commitment to providing students with high-quality training environments that enable them to gain practical experience and professional competencies, enhancing their readiness to enter the workforce and contribute to the growth of the UAE’s maritime sector.

Mr. Ramee Rashid expressed Seamaster Maritime Group’s pride in partnering with Sharjah Maritime Academy, emphasizing the importance of investing in maritime talent development and preparing the next generation of industry professionals. He noted that such collaboration supports the sustainability of the maritime sector while facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise between both organizations.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will collaborate in providing practical training opportunities for SMA students across Seamaster Maritime Group’s departments and affiliated companies. The partnership will also support the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and industry-related studies, as well as the organization of training programmes, workshops, awareness initiatives, and community engagement activities related to sustainability and social responsibility.

The agreement further includes cooperation in maritime professional development through the delivery of specialized maritime training programmes and courses, while exploring future opportunities that contribute to enhancing professional competencies and operational excellence across the maritime sector.

The Memorandum of Understanding represents an important step towards strengthening collaboration between academic institutions and the maritime industry, supporting the development of qualified talent capable of meeting the sector’s evolving demands and contributing to the sustainable growth and competitiveness of the UAE maritime industry.

About Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA)

Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA), based in the strategic port city of Khorfakkan, is the UAE’s leading higher education institution dedicated to maritime studies, training, and research. SMA is committed to advancing excellence, innovation, and global standards in the maritime sector, offering CAA-accredited baccalaureate degrees in maritime education.