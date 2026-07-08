Hammad: ABB continues to develop integrated solutions that enable businesses across Egypt to operate leaner and cleaner

Kassem: Increasing local content and localizing technology are at the heart of our manufacturing strategy

Cairo – In line with Egypt's National Industrial Development Strategy and the Ministry of Industry's vision for green industrial transformation, a delegation from ABB Egypt met with H.E. Eng. Khaled Hashem, Minister of Industry. The delegation was led by Mr. Ahmed Hammad, Chairman of ABB Egypt, Dr. Abdallah Kassem, Electrification Commercial Lead, Distribution Solutions Local Division & Factories Manager at ABB Egypt, and Mr. Mohamed Radi, Head of Government Affairs and Public Relations at ABB Egypt. The meeting was also attended by Eng. Hussein El Ghazzawy, Advisor to the Minister of Industry for Energy Affairs, and Mr. Ahmed Osama, Supervisor of the Technical Office of the Ministry of Industry, to discuss opportunities for expanding the company's presence in the Egyptian market, strengthening local manufacturing, and supporting the country's sustainable industrial transformation.

The meeting reviewed the manufacturing capabilities of ABB Egypt through its primary facility in the 10th of Ramadan City, the company’s main manufacturing hub in the Middle East and Africa, in addition to two other factories in the Nasr City and Suez free zones, which achieve a local content ratio of up to 78% for a number of products. The discussion also highlighted that the company exported nearly 25% of its total production in 2025 to markets across more than 50 countries.

On his part, Mr. Khaled Hashem, Minister of Industry, emphasized that the electrical and engineering industries sector ranks among the seven priority sectors in Egypt’s Industrial Strategy 2030. He pointed to the extensive support the Ministry directs toward this sector as a fundamental pillar for meeting domestic market demands and driving national exports. He added that the sector is characterized by high value-add and promising competitive capabilities, contributing directly to technology localization and the deepening of domestic manufacturing.

Mr. Hashem also underscored the Ministry's commitment to extending all necessary support to overcome any obstacles facing the company's investments in Egypt. He also noted the importance of the company's ongoing efforts to develop local suppliers, maximize value-add, and increase the local content ratio across its products.

For his part, Mr. Ahmed Hammad, Chairman of ABB Egypt, stated that the company regards Egypt as one of its most strategic markets in the region. He noted that ABB's presence in Egypt for more than a century reflects its long-term commitment to supporting the country's industrial development through the delivery of cutting-edge technologies and continuous investment in local capabilities.

He added: "Global industry is undergoing a rapid transformation driven by digitalization, automation, and energy efficiency; pillars that have become essential for achieving sustainable industrial growth. Against this backdrop, ABB continues to develop integrated solutions that enable businesses across Egypt to operate leaner and cleaner while enhancing productivity and reducing energy consumption. These solutions empower Egyptian industries to compete globally and support the country's vision of building a more advanced, resilient, and sustainable industrial sector."

In the same context, Dr. Abdallah Kassem, Electrification Commercial Lead, Distribution Solutions Local Division & Factories Manager at ABB Egypt, highlighted the company's operational and manufacturing priorities, saying: "Increasing local content and localizing technology are at the heart of our manufacturing strategy. We continue to upgrade our production lines, drawing on the expertise of highly skilled Egyptian engineers and technicians who have consistently demonstrated their ability to implement the latest international standards. This strengthens our ability to meet domestic market demand while expanding our export footprint from Egypt as a leading regional manufacturing hub. In the first half of 2026, we exported our products and services to more than 60 countries across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.”

ABB also highlighted its efforts to align with the Ministry of Industry's recently launched "Shams Al-Sinaa" initiative, which aims to promote more efficient resource utilization across the industrial sector. This initiative closely aligns with ABB's sustainability goals, as the company's factories in 10th of Ramadan City are taking steady steps toward transitioning to up to 70% solar-powered operations by 2028. This is in line with ABB's global target to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2050, compared to a 2019 baseline.

The meeting also reviewed the company's vision and plans to expand production and manufacturing operations to increase exports to European markets. Furthermore, the discussion addressed the role of ABB factories in supporting Egyptian national projects and improving the efficiency of the country's distribution and transmission networks. Both sides discussed mechanisms to protect national products from dumping, while also exploring collaborative frameworks for joint training of technical personnel.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to continued coordination and exploring new areas of collaboration that will further advance technology localization, accelerate Egypt's industrial transformation, and support the country's vision of building a more competitive and sustainable economy.

About ABB:

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive, and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this “Engineered to Outrun.” The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB).

For more info, please visit: www.abb.com