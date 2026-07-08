DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) is collaborating with Accenture LearnVantage on an enterprise-wide AI and digital upskilling initiative designed to build a future-ready workforce and accelerate the bank's long-term transformation strategy. The initiative will provide tailored learning pathways through Udacity, part of Accenture LearnVantage, for employees across leadership, business and technical functions, focused on developing practical capabilities in artificial intelligence, generative AI, automation, data and cloud technologies while promoting the responsible adoption of AI.Through this initiative, NBF aims to strengthen digital fluency across the organization, equip business leaders to drive AI-enabled innovation and decision-making, and help technical teams build advanced capabilities aligned to the evolving demands of modern banking — including the secure and responsible deployment of AI solutions.

Swati Sharma, Reinvention Lead, Accenture LearnVantage, said: "The next chapter of banking will be written by workforces that can learn as fast as the technology evolves. Our work with NBF reflects a broader shift we are seeing globally — from training programs to continuous co-learning systems where people and AI grow capability together. With Accenture LearnVantage, NBF is building the workforce fabric needed to scale AI responsibly, accelerate innovation, and create durable value across its business."

The program includes workforce skills assessments, personalized learning journeys, hands-on capability development, onboarding support, learning analytics and ongoing measurement of workforce readiness and progression. By combining enterprise-wide AI fluency with role-specific capability building, the initiative is designed to help NBF accelerate innovation, enhance operational efficiency and realize greater value from its technology investments over time.

Mohamed Al Ameeri, Chief Human Resources Officer of National Bank of Fujairah, said: "At NBF, we are committed to strengthening our ability to deliver tailored, high-quality solutions that support the evolving needs of businesses and drive sustainable growth. Through this initiative with Accenture LearnVantage, we are equipping our workforce with practical AI and digital capabilities to enhance decision-making, support innovation and capture new opportunities in an increasingly digital economy. This aligns with the UAE’s 2030 digital transformation agenda and its broader ambitions to advance AI, innovation and future workforce development, reinforcing our role as a trusted financial partner contributing to the nation’s long-term economic progress."

Issam Alanqar, Accenture Talent Reinvention Partner Lead in Middle East & Africa, said: "As organizations move from AI ambition to enterprise-wide implementation, the ability to equip their workforce with the right future skills at speed and scale becomes a critical differentiator. Through Accenture LearnVantage, we are supporting NBF with personalized, practitioner-level learning experiences that build real-world capabilities and provide measurable visibility into workforce readiness over time,helping organizations translate AI ambition into meaningful business impact.”

The initiative also aligns with the UAE's broader national ambitions to advance artificial intelligence, digital innovation and future workforce development. As financial institutions across the region invest in AI and emerging technologies, this collaboration demonstrates how pairing technology adoption with enterprise-wide workforce transformation can help scale AI responsibly and create long-term business value.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals. NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah and Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC.

Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB+ / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 across the UAE.

About Accenture

Accenture helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 799,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com.

For further information, please contact:

NBF

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae

Accenture

Theodore Halabi, Corporate Communications Lead, Middle East

Theodore.halabi@accenture.com