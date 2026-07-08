The new 2,000-square-meter center broadens access to specialized care by bringing advanced rehabilitation technologies, including robot-assisted therapy, into a single integrated setting.

The expansion responds to rising rehabilitation needs in the Kingdom, supported by growing demand for long-term care and treatment of stroke and chronic pain conditions.

Dhahran, Saudi Arabia — Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) today announced the opening of its new Rehabilitation Center at its Dhahran Health Center campus, as part of its ongoing efforts to expand rehabilitation services and enhance the quality of care provided to patients.

The expansion comes amid rising stroke rates in the Kingdom over the past three decades and growing demand driven by chronic pain conditions, which are estimated to affect around 30% of Saudi Arabia’s population, or roughly 9 million people, all of which require rehabilitation. By 2030, KSA could require an additional 22,000 to 24,000 long-term care and rehabilitation beds, underscoring the need for continued planning and healthcare investment.

Covering an area of 2,000 square meters, the purpose-built center was designed to meet the growing demand for specialized rehabilitation services. The project has doubled the space dedicated to clinical care and increased the number of treatment rooms by more than 60% from 25 to more than 40—including 33 private physical therapy suites designed with patient discretion and comfort in mind.

The expansion strengthens the operational capacity of JHAH’s rehabilitation program and enables more patients to access specialized care, supporting a more integrated and seamless treatment experience. Annual patient visits are projected to increase from approximately 58,600 in 2025 to 78,200 in 2026 — a 33.5% increase.

Dr. Howard Podolsky, Chief Executive Officer at Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, said, “The opening of our Rehabilitation Center marks an important step forward in how we care for our patients and community. By bringing advanced rehabilitation services into a dedicated, purpose-built environment, we are not only expanding capacity, but also transforming the way recovery is delivered. This center enables earlier intervention, more personalized care and safer, more effective returns to daily life and work.”

Operated by a qualified, multidisciplinary team, the center features a range of advanced technologies that support rehabilitation programs, including robot-assisted rehabilitation systems, a dedicated Robotics Hub, a Neuro Lab, and a Performance Lab. It also includes two rehabilitation gyms and shockwave and magnetic therapy units, allowing personalized treatment programs for patients recovering from complex orthopedic surgeries and sports injuries, as well as those living with chronic pain and movement disorders, among others.

The new facility is the latest of a series of strategic initiatives under JHAH’s Care Forward plan, aimed at enhancing its clinical infrastructure, expanding specialist services and elevating the overall patient experience.

About Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) is a healthcare provider established in 2014 as a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Johns Hopkins Medicine. The partnership combines Saudi Aramco’s long-standing healthcare legacy, dating back to the Saudi Aramco Medical Services Organization (SAMSO) in 1945, with Johns Hopkins Medicine’s global leadership in clinical innovation, cutting-edge medical research, and world-class medical education.

JHAH provides patient-centered care across multiple specialties, including cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, women’s health, pediatrics, mental health, neurology, and musculoskeletal care. It integrates advanced care models such as remote medicine, hospital-at-home services, and AI-enabled diagnostics to support accessible and effective healthcare delivery. JHAH has recently launched its Cardiovascular and Oncology Centers of Excellence, further strengthening specialized care services.

For more information, please visit: www.jhah.com and follow Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube.

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