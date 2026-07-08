Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region, has announced its continued sponsorship as the Official Automotive Partner of the 5th edition of Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (ADSS) 2026. This marks the third consecutive year that Al Masaood Automobiles has partnered with the event, reaffirming its commitment to supporting active lifestyles and community engagement across the capital.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in collaboration with ADNEC Group, ADSS 2026 will run until 23 August across two premier venues: ADNEC Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Centre. The event brings together sports enthusiasts, families, and fitness communities across a wide range of activities designed to inspire participation at every level.

As returning Official Automotive Partner, Al Masaood Automobiles will host dedicated display spaces at the event, featuring three of Nissan's capable and popular models. The Nissan Patrol Pro-4X leads the line-up, bringing the off-road credentials and rugged performance of Nissan's most iconic nameplate in its most capable specification. Alongside it, the Nissan Pathfinder offers families a spacious and versatile SUV, while the Nissan X-Trail brings practical efficiency and comfort to everyday driving.

Adding to the excitement, ADSS 2026 will feature a Nissan Magnite raffle, giving one lucky attendee the chance to drive away in the Nissan Magnite, a bold and stylish compact SUV that combines everyday practicality with one of the best tech-to-value packages in the compact SUV segment.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director at Al Masaood Automobiles, said: "Returning to Abu Dhabi Summer Sports for the third consecutive year is something we take pride in. This event brings together thousands of people who share a passion for sport and an active lifestyle, and that is a community we genuinely want to be part of. Our support for initiatives like ADSS reflects a long-standing commitment to the people of Abu Dhabi and to the broader vision of making this city a leading destination for sport and wellness."

This partnership reflects Al Masaood Automobiles' ongoing commitment to its Sports and Youth CSR pillar, through which the company supports community wellbeing and encourages active living across Abu Dhabi. The return to ADSS for a third consecutive year underlines the strength of the relationship with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the value both parties place on connecting with the capital's growing sports community.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra Region for over 38 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

For more information about our Nissan products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit our websites and follow us on social media on:

Nissan: Instagram and Facebook.