Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Government and public-sector developments across the GCC are increasingly setting new benchmarks for sustainable, people-centric workplaces. Employee wellness is now a business priority, and acoustic comfort is increasingly being recognised alongside air quality, daylight, and thermal performance. In the UAE, the wellness economy is valued at approximately $40.8 billion, while 90% of residents say they prioritise healthy living and working environments. For sustainability-led government buildings in particular, sound is a headline requirement.

Answering that brief at one of the region’s flagship developments, Europhon Acoustics® has completed a large-scale acoustic installation at the Al Shera’a Headquarters for Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), widely recognized as one of the world’s most advanced sustainable government buildings. Europhon Acoustics supplied and installed approximately 5,000 sqm of MELO® Acoustic Plaster across the building’s lobbies, gym and office spaces, achieving a stringent NRC 0.90 sound absorption target across a series of architecturally complex, curved spaces without a single visible joint or panel line.

Amna Khazi, Senior Executive Manager at Europhon Acoustics®, commented: “The DEWA Al Shera’a project was an important milestone for Europhon Acoustics®, It showcased our ability to deliver large-scale, high-performance acoustic solutions on one of the UAE’ s most prestigious and sustainable developments. The project involved complex acoustic and architectural requirements, demanding close coordination, technical expertise and a genuine commitment to quality. Successfully contributing to such a landmark project reinforces our reputation as a trusted specialist in acoustic systems, and our capability to support iconic projects from concept through to completion.”

Engineering Silence into Complex Architecture

Large workplace environments require carefully engineered acoustic design to maintain speech clarity and create comfortable environments for employees. At Al Shera’a, this challenge was heightened by the building's sweeping curves and non-standard geometries, which ruled out conventional modular acoustic panels.

MELO® was selected specifically for its seamless, monolithic finish, which leaves no visible joints - a critical requirement for the clean architectural lines of the Al Sheraa HQ. Beyond aesthetics, it also delivers high acoustic performance, making it possible to meet the NRC 0.90 target without relying on modular panels or visible treatments. MELO's standard finish was applied throughout without requiring any custom formulations, absorbing reflected sound across the lobbies and office areas to control reverberation and preserve speech clarity.

Given the complex geometries involved, installation required custom-cut profiles to accommodate curved surfaces, careful on-site coordination around non-standard wall contours, and precise on-site finishing to maintain MELO's signature seamless look throughout. Europhon Acoustics managed the project end-to-end, handling both supply and installation, over a 12-month programme.

Acoustics as a Sustainability Metric

MELO® also contributes to the project's LEED certification objectives, formulated with low VOC emissions to support healthier indoor air quality in line with sustainable building standards. It is an increasingly expected distinction of premium developments in the region: as WELL and LEED certifications converge around human health as much as physical sustainability, acoustic performance is emerging as a measurable ESG credential in its own right.

As government and public-sector developments increasingly prioritise employee wellness and productivity, acoustic comfort has become a key design consideration. At the same time, rising standards for sustainable and smart buildings across the region mean acoustic performance is now viewed as a core element of building quality.

A Region Tuning Into Acoustic Design

Demand for acoustic solutions is accelerating across the GCC, driven by a growing emphasis on occupant comfort, wellness, and sustainable building standards.

Beyond government projects, Europhon expects hospitality, retail, healthcare, and education to drive the next phase of adoption as acoustic comfort becomes a standard consideration in building design across the region.

Building on its contribution to landmark projects such as DEWA Al Shera’a Headquarters Europhon Acoustics continues to support the region's vision for world-class, sustainable developments. As demand grows across government, hospitality, healthcare, education and commercial sectors, the company aims to further expand its footprint across the GCC while continuing to innovate in high-performance acoustic solutions.

About Europhon®:

Europhon Acoustics® is a UAE based company which offers a unique combination of highly effective sound absorption with flexibility in design. These aim to reduce and control the reverberation time. When controlling the reverberation time of sound waves, the results will create a pleasant acoustic room climate. Europhon shapes the emotion of sound, it has been able to combine acoustic technology with the most refined design, creating a perfect synthesis of form and performance.

We design and install architectural sound solutions offering a premium listening experience thanks to the presence of sound-absorbing surfaces which perfectly blend with the environment. We strive to put our knowledge at the service of creativity and design, and we help projects to become reality. We emphasise style as the basis of all our solutions, giving a result of skillful craftsmanship reflecting superior quality and attention to detail.

For more information, please visit: https://europhonacoustics.com/

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