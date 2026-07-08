LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Record Asset Management GmbH (RAM), subsidiary of London-listed Record plc (Record Financial Group), is pleased to announce the launch of Record Amanah, its dedicated platform for Sharia-compliant investment solutions.

RAM is the European asset management arm of Record Financial Group, the London-listed specialist investment group managing USD 115 billion of assets on behalf of institutional clients worldwide. Record's client base comprises pension funds, foundations, sovereign institutions and other asset managers, with whom the Group has built long-standing relationships through its focus on bespoke investment and risk management solutions. Headquartered in London, Record has offices in Hamburg, Zurich, Zug, New York, and Hong Kong.

The launch follows a series of successful Sharia-compliant transactions completed by Record, most recently for a client in Brunei, and reflects growing demand from institutional investors seeking investment opportunities that combine attractive risk-adjusted returns with adherence to Islamic ﬁnance principles.

Record Amanah has been established in partnership with Khalij Group (https://recordfg.com/what-we-do/private-markets/record-amanah/), a London-based team of Islamic ﬁnance specialists with extensive experience in structuring and advising on Sharia-compliant investments.

The platform will initially focus on private markets and private equity opportunities, offering investment solutions structured in accordance with established Sharia principles while maintaining the rigorous investment, risk management, and governance standards for which Record is known.

The initiative further expands Record's private markets capabilities and strengthens the Group's ability to serve a broader international investor base, particularly across the Middle East and Southeast Asia, where demand for Sharia-compliant investment solutions continues to grow.

Jan Hendrik Witte, CEO of Record Financial Group, commented:

"The launch of Record Amanah represents a natural evolution of our private markets strategy. We have already demonstrated our ability to deliver Sharia-compliant investment solutions for institutional clients, and this platform provides a dedicated framework through which we can expand those capabilities. By combining Record's investment expertise with Khalij's deep knowledge of Islamic ﬁnance, we believe we are well positioned to meet the growing demand for high-quality Sharia-compliant private market investments."

Asim Khan, CEO of Khalij Group, commented:

"Islamic ﬁnance is founded on principles of partnership, transparency and investment in productive economic activity. Through Record Amanah, we are bringing together these principles with Record's institutional investment expertise and global reach. We believe this partnership will create compelling opportunities for investors seeking access to private markets through structures that are both commercially attractive and fully aligned with Sharia values."

The launch forms part of Record's broader strategy of expanding its private markets offering and creating differentiated investment capabilities for clients globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260629448863/en/

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Dr Jan Hendrik Witte

CEO

Record Financial Group

E: reception@recordfg.com

W: www.recordfg.com