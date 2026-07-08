Madinah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Knowledge Economic City (KEC) has welcomed the Saudi Government’s approval of the Executive Regulations for the ownership framework of real estate by non-Saudis, together with the designation of the zones in which such ownership is permitted, marking a historic milestone that opens a new chapter for international investment in one of Islam's holiest cities. As one of the designated developments in Madinah, Knowledge Economic City is ready to welcome eligible international buyers as implementation of the new farmwork progresses.

The new framework establishes a clear legal pathway that will enable eligible non-Saudi individuals, companies and qualifying entities to own property within designated developments, supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 ambitions to diversify the economy, attract international investment and strengthen the Kingdom's real estate sector. Once it comes into effect, the framework will introduce a transparent, government-regulated ownership journey, giving eligible buyers greater confidence and clarity throughout the purchasing process.

For millions of Muslims around the world, the decision to purchase a home in Madinah is far more than a real estate investment.

It is an aspiration.

It is the opportunity to establish a lasting connection with a city that holds profound spiritual significance and occupies a unique place in the hearts of Muslims across the world. For many families, owning a home in Madinah represents a lifelong ambition and a legacy that can be passed from one generation to the next.

Once that decision has been made, buyers naturally begin asking another important question:

Where in Madinah should we invest?

Today's buyers are seeking more than a home. They are looking for a destination that combines spiritual significance with modern living, excellent connectivity, world-class amenities and long-term investment potential.

Knowledge Economic City has been created to deliver exactly that.

Located within the Haram boundary of Madinah, Knowledge Economic City spans more than 6.8 million square metres, making it one of the Kingdom's largest integrated master-planned destinations. The development brings together residential communities, hospitality, retail, commercial offices, education, healthcare and public spaces within a vibrant urban environment designed for future generations.

Residents enjoy exceptional connectivity, with close proximity to the Prophet's Mosque, Mount Uhud, Quba Mosque and Qiblatain Mosque, while benefiting from direct access to the Haramain High-Speed Railway Station and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, connecting Madinah with Makkah, Jeddah and international destinations.

Many homes within Al Alyaa also enjoy views towards Mount Uhud, combining contemporary living with one of Madinah's most iconic landscapes.

Knowledge Economic City's residential offering builds on the successful delivery of Dar Al Jewar, one of Madinah's established residential communities. Today, the next chapter continues with Al Alyaa, offering eligible international buyers the opportunity to become part of one of the Kingdom's most ambitious integrated destinations.

Designed as a contemporary residential neighbourhood, Al Alyaa combines modern architecture, landscaped public spaces, family-focused amenities and integrated community facilities, creating a destination where residents can live, invest and build their future in Madinah.

Once the new framework comes into effect, eligible buyers will benefit from a clear and transparent purchase journey. Depending on their residency status, applicants will complete the relevant government requirements before purchasing through the official Saudi property platform and receiving their title deed following handover. At every stage, Knowledge Economic City sales team will be ready to provide dedicated guidance and support, making ownership simple, secure and straightforward.

The approval of these regulations represents one of the most significant developments in Saudi Arabia's real estate sector in recent years. By expanding access to international buyers and strengthening transparency across the market, the new framework is expected to further position Madinah as one of the world's most attractive destinations for faith-inspired living and long-term investment.

Hazem Banna, Acting CEO & CCO, Knowledge Economic City, said: "The approval of Saudi Arabia's new ownership framework marks a defining moment for Madinah. For the first time, eligible international buyers will have a clear and transparent pathway to own property in this remarkable city. As one of the designated developments, Knowledge Economic City, looks forward to welcoming buyers from around the world and to offering a destination that brings together faith, lifestyle and long-term investment. Building on the success of Dar Al Jewar and now with Al Alyaa, we are creating communities where people can invest, belong and become part of Madinah's future."

Knowledge Economic City is already witnessing strong interest and enquiries from priority international markets including the United Kingdom, USA, Egypt, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia and across the GCC, reflecting growing demand from buyers seeking to own a home in Madinah while investing in one of Saudi Arabia's fastest-growing destinations.

As global awareness continues to grow, KEC will be ready to support buyers throughout every stage of the ownership journey once the framework comes into effect, while contributing to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 ambition of creating a more open, diversified and globally connected real estate market.

For more information about Al Alyaa and property ownership opportunities at Knowledge Economic City, visit www.madinahkec.com or contact the Knowledge Economic City Sales Centre.

About Knowledge Economic City Knowledge Economic City (KEC) is one of Saudi Arabia's flagship master-planned developments and a publicly listed company on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul). Located within the Haram boundary of Madinah, KEC spans more than 6.8 million square metres, creating a fully integrated destination that brings together residential communities, hospitality, retail, commercial offices, healthcare, education and public spaces.

Strategically positioned close to the Prophet's Mosque, Mount Uhud, Quba Mosque and Qiblatain Mosque, and directly connected to the Haramain High-Speed Railway and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Knowledge Economic City combines exceptional accessibility with one of the world's most spiritually significant locations.

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, KEC is creating sustainable communities that enhance quality of life while attracting investment and supporting the Kingdom's long-term economic transformation.

KEC's residential offering builds on the successful delivery of Dar Al Jewar and continues with Al Alyaa, its latest residential community, offering eligible international buyers the opportunity to own property within one of Madinah's most ambitious integrated destinations.

For more information, visit www.madinahkec.com

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