Dubai, UAE: PRYPCO Mint, MENA’s first tokenized real estate platform, announced the upcoming launch of Gold on 19 June, giving investors access to one of the world's oldest and most trusted stores of value through a fully digital, seamless and regulated experience, and becoming the first platform in the region to enable investors to reinvest rental income from tokenized real estate directly into Gold.

Available directly through the PRYPCO Mint app from 19 June, the launch enables users to buy and sell Gold in seconds from as little as AED 100, with zero transaction fees and the flexibility to enter and exit positions at any time, 24/7 and all year round. Every investment is backed by physical Gold, giving investors direct exposure to a tangible, globally recognised asset while benefiting from the convenience of digital ownership.

Powered by PAX Gold (PAXG), one of the world's most liquid gold-backed digital assets, Gold is available within PRYPCO Mint's VARA-regulated platform and introduces a new asset class to the platform, expanding investment opportunities for both UAE residents and international investors.

The launch represents another step in PRYPCO's mission to democratise access to wealth-building opportunities through technology, providing investors with a simple way to diversify their portfolios beyond traditional asset classes.

“Gold has always been one of the world's most trusted stores of value, helping investors preserve and grow wealth across generations," said Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO, PRYPCO. "Yet for many investors, access to Gold has traditionally come with friction, from high minimum investment requirements and storage considerations to limited liquidity. With this launch, we're removing those barriers by enabling investors to buy and sell Gold in seconds from just AED 100. More importantly, we're connecting asset classes in a way that hasn't been done before wherein PRYPCO Mint investors can now reinvest rental income generated from their real estate holdings directly into Gold, making it easier to diversify their portfolios and build wealth through a single, regulated platform,” she added.

The launch also creates new pathways for international investors who can now begin investing on the platform through Gold and, as eligibility expands, redeploy capital into tokenized real estate opportunities.

The introduction of Gold follows the successful growth of PRYPCO Mint's tokenized real estate platform, which has attracted investors from more than 50 nationalities and helped drive broader participation in alternative investments across the region. As investor demand grows for accessible, transparent and liquid investment opportunities, PRYPCO Mint's expansion into Gold further strengthens its position as a leading platform for regulated digital investing and real-world asset ownership.

The waitlist is now open on the PRYPCO Mint website, with investors invited to register early interest ahead of launch. Gold will be available through the PRYPCO Mint app for eligible users globally from 19 June 2026.

For more information on PRYPCO Mint Gold, kindly click here.

About PRYPCO

PRYPCO is MENA’s first all-digital real estate ownership platform, transforming how people access, finance, invest in and own property. Founded by Amira Sajwani, PRYPCO brings together a suite of integrated real estate and financial solutions designed to simplify every stage of the customer's journey, from home financing and investment to residency and ownership.

Its ecosystem includes PRYPCO Mint, MENA’s first real estate tokenization platform and the world’s first to partner with a government entity, the Dubai Land Department (DLD); PRYPCO Blocks, a leading fractional property investment platform; PRYPCO Mortgage, one of the UAE's fastest-growing digital home financing platform simplifying access to mortgages across the UAE; PRYPCO One, a platform empowering real estate agents; and PRYPCO Golden Visa and Will services. Through innovation, regulation and technology, PRYPCO is expanding access to wealth-building opportunities and enabling a new generation of investors and homeowners to participate in the future of real estate.

With a vision to create real estate freedom for everyone, PRYPCO is redefining how people invest, own and grow wealth through property.

For press enquiries, kindly contact:

Karen Lobo,

PR and Communications Manager, PRYPCO

karen.lobo@prypco.com