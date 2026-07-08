New MoU expands collaboration through student sponsorships, specialised training, exchange programs, and industry-academia knowledge exchange

Initiative reinforces a shared commitment to developing national talent and advancing the UAE’s knowledge-based economy

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) and ExxonMobil have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the next phase of a collaboration to empower the development of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and AI- skilled workforce in the UAE. The partnership aligns with "We the UAE 2031" vision and supports the transformation of the country into an innovation-driven knowledge economy and global STEM hub.

The agreement will strengthen cooperation across student sponsorships, social responsibility initiatives, and academic-industry knowledge exchange, with a focus on equipping students with the practical skills and experiences needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving STEM ecosystem and engage in social responsibility initiatives. Through this collaboration, both organizations will work together to shape an educational experience that bridges academic learning with industry needs, preparing graduates to thrive in the workforce of tomorrow.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: "At Abu Dhabi University, we believe that the most impactful learning extends beyond the classroom. Our ongoing collaboration with ExxonMobil reflects a shared commitment to giving students meaningful opportunities to apply their knowledge, engage with industry experts, and develop the practical skills that employers increasingly value in dynamic fields like STEM. By combining academic excellence with real-world experience, we are preparing graduates who are ready to drive innovation, contribute to the UAE's knowledge-based economy, and support sustainable economic growth across the region.”

The long-standing partnership has already supported students pursuing STEM degrees at ADU and delivered initiatives including the ExxonMobil-ADU STEM Summer Camp, reflecting both organisations’ shared commitment to expanding access to quality STEM education and inspiring the next generation of innovators.

Mr. Mohammed Alamin, President at ExxonMobil, said: "We are proud to continue our partnership with Abu Dhabi University, which reflects our commitment to the UAE’s long-term growth and success. Initiatives like this play an important role in preparing students for the opportunities of tomorrow.”

Through this partnership, both organisations will expand applied learning experiences that connect students more closely with real-world industry challenges, supporting the UAE's vision to cultivate talent in STEM and emerging technologies.

About Abu Dhabi University

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 10,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts, education, social sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 65 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, ADU ranks in the top 250 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 75th globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University ranked 91st in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2026 and was ranked third in the UAE for graduate employability as per the 2026 Global Employability University Ranking.

Parallelly, ADU ranks 348 globally, according to the 2027 edition of the QS World University Rankings, advancing 43 places and 5th in the UAE for the second consecutive year.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

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