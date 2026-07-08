NVIDIA is partnering with AI clouds to deploy large‑scale, multi‑tenant AI factories, aligning economics through a revenue-sharing and credit-support model.

As AI moves from model development to production inference, compute demand is accelerating and shifting toward continuously operating AI factories that generate tokens at scale. This shift requires access to large‑scale, multi‑tenant accelerated computing that can come online quickly, stay highly utilized and support the economics of token‑scale AI services.

Emerging AI companies historically have had limited access to capital-intensive infrastructure, with even long-term commitments insufficient to unlock financing for compute.

To address this, NVIDIA is introducing a new business model that opens up compute access to the fast‑growing AI ecosystem of startups, model builders, enterprises, research organizations and regional AI players.

This new model enables AI clouds to procure NVIDIA infrastructure for AI-native, enterprise and ISV customers through economic alignment with a revenue-sharing and credit-support model. Through the partnership, AI clouds will sell NVIDIA-powered cloud services, with NVIDIA earning both standard product revenue and a share of the cloud revenue on the supported capacity. This structure accelerates adoption of NVIDIA platforms among the high-growth, high-conviction AI native sector, and provides NVIDIA with a recurring, usage-linked earnings stream.

For model builders, inference providers, agent platforms and enterprises scaling AI, it can mean faster access to full-stack accelerated computing without waiting through site selection, power procurement, construction and hardware bring-up.

NVIDIA AI Factory Capacity Built Around Demand

The initiative is already taking shape, with AI cloud companies building DSX AI factories designed to serve customers and workloads across regions.

Sharon AI and Firmus are among the first companies to work with NVIDIA on this new business model.

Sharon AI is deploying up to 40,000 NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB300 GPUs.

“This strategic collaboration with NVIDIA marks a pivotal moment in Sharon AI’s mission to deliver sovereign, large-scale AI compute infrastructure,” said James Manning, cofounder and CEO of Sharon AI.

Firmus is building a DSX AI factory campus in Batam, Indonesia. The campus is expected to scale to 360 megawatts and up to 170,000 NVIDIA GPUs.

“AI-native companies need access to scalable, energy- and cost-efficient compute infrastructure to compete globally,” said Tim Rosenfield, co-CEO of Firmus Technologies. “Firmus AI cloud is building a NVIDIA DSX-aligned AI factory, which will enable our cloud to help more customers access the compute they need to build and scale AI.”

AI natives such as Baseten, Fireworks AI and Together AI show where compute demand is headed: they need immediate access to AI cloud capacity to run model training, post-training, fine-tuning and high-volume agentic inference for developers, digital natives and enterprises building with AI.

Their customers need reliable access to large-scale NVIDIA accelerated computing as usage grows, but they also need commercial flexibility as products move from pilot to production.