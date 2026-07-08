Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Taptap Send, a leading cross-border payments platform, today becomes one of the first companies to be granted all three licenses by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE): Stored Value Facilities, Retail Payment Services (Category II), and Exchange Business (Category IV).

The licenses mark a major expansion of Taptap Send's financial services offering in the UAE. Building on its existing money transfers, Taptap Send can now offer a full financial ecosystem — local and international payments, digital wallets, and cards — purpose-built for the diaspora communities it serves.

It is a milestone that reflects how far the company has come. Already one of the world's most widely used international money transfer platforms, Taptap Send moves billions of dollars each year, connecting customers in more than 35 countries to families and recipients across 80+ more. The UAE, a nation built on global connectivity and openness to the world, is a natural home for that mission.

“The UAE is unlike anywhere else on earth — over 200 nationalities, the highest concentration of expats of any nation, and a government that has put financial inclusion and innovation at the heart of its national agenda. Serving this community is exactly why we exist and we’re thankful for the trust by the Central Bank of the UAE and thrilled to be doing so in a country that embodies our mission.”

— Michael Faye, CEO and Co-Founder, Taptap Send

ABOUT TAPTAP SEND

Taptap Send is a cross-border payments and international money transfer platform dedicated to making global payments fast, affordable, and accessible. Serving millions of users in over 35 send markets — including the UAE and wider GCC — the company combines AI-native technology with one of the industry's broadest payment rail networks and is redefining what global payments can look like for everyday users.

MEDIA CONTACT

[Shaden Abdellatif] | shaden.abdellatif@taptapsend.com