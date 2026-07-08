Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed (TSE: 3498) Japanese real estate investment and development company deepens its Middle East footprint from Dubai through three dedicated business lines spanning development, real estate, and hospitality.

Dubai, UAE – Kasumigaseki Capital Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese real estate investment and development company listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 3498), formalized its presence in the UAE today, reinforcing its long-term commitment to one of the world's most dynamic investment destinations and setting the stage for its regional growth.

As of February 2026, the company's total project pipeline and assets under management reached AED 18.986825 billion, comprising 129 projects across its portfolio and supported by 398 employees in Japan and a diverse team of 90 professionals in Dubai across real estate investment, asset management, and hospitality operations. Since its Tokyo Stock Exchange listing in 2018, Kasumigaseki has delivered total shareholder returns of +911.9%, underscoring the strength of its diversified and recurring revenue business model.

Founded in 2011 and upgraded to the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2023, Kasumigaseki Capital has built a diversified real estate platform spanning logistics, hotel, healthcare, fund management, and overseas investment businesses. Kasumigaseki Capital commenced its local operations in the UAE in 2022, establishing its formal Dubai presence in 2023, with head offices in Dubai Hills, Business Park 4. Today's announcement marks a significant milestone in the company's international growth strategy, positioning the UAE as the regional base for its Middle East operations and reflecting its confidence in the country's resilient economy, transparent regulatory environment, and long-term development vision.

As part of its strategic expansion into the UAE, Kasumigaseki Capital is driving regional growth through three dedicated business lines: Kasumigaseki Properties Development, the company's development arm in the UAE, leading its development activities and scheduled to launch soon; Kasumigaseki Middle East Real Estate, focused on real estate investment and related services, with total investment exposure of AED 1.117909 billion across 60 units; and Kasumigaseki Restaurant, overseeing the group's food and beverage ventures nestled at Vida Emirates Hills. Together, these businesses create an integrated platform designed to support sustainable long-term growth while bringing Kasumigaseki's proven expertise across multiple sectors to the UAE market.

The company's international experience spans a broad portfolio of hospitality, logistics, and healthcare developments. In Japan alone, Kasumigaseki currently manages 68 hotel projects, 29 logistics developments, and 17 healthcare projects, reflecting its ability to develop and operate diversified real estate platforms that create long-term value across multiple asset classes.

Kasumigaseki Capital’s efforts to deepen its regional footprint from Dubai reflects its long-term conviction in the UAE's investment landscape and positions the company to build lasting partnerships, while contributing to the continued evolution of the country's real estate and hospitality sectors.

To lead this next phase of growth, Kasumigaseki Capital has assembled a leadership team combining regional market knowledge with international investment expertise: Mohammad Khalifa Majid Alabbar Alfalasi serves as Chairman, providing strategic guidance for the company's regional growth; Tatsuya Suzuki, Chief Executive Officer, oversees operations and expansion strategy across the Middle East; and Kosuke Urasawa, Manager, supports the company's operational and investment activities.

"The UAE has consistently demonstrated that it is a market built for the long term," said Mohammad Khalifa Majid Alabbar Alfalasi, Chairman. "Its economic resilience, transparent regulatory environment, and visionary leadership continue to inspire international investor confidence. Kasumigaseki's decision to deepen its regional presence here is a strong endorsement of the UAE's long-term potential, and we are proud to support the company's continued growth in this market."

Tatsuya Suzuki, CEO, added: "The UAE represents the cornerstone of our ambitions across the Middle East. We have spent years building local knowledge and developing a meaningful presence in this market, and today marks an important milestone as we formalize our regional platform. Our vision is to bring the same disciplined investment philosophy, operational excellence, and long-term perspective that have defined our success in Japan while building enduring partnerships across the region."

Kosuke Urasawa, Manager, said: "Dubai offers a highly attractive environment for long-term investment and sustainable business growth. Our objective is to apply Japanese standards of quality, innovation and operational excellence while building businesses that create lasting value for investors, partners and the communities we serve. Deepening our presence in the UAE is only the beginning of our long-term commitment to the region."

Kasumigaseki Capital's continued growth in the UAE reflects the company's broader global strategy of expanding into markets with strong economic fundamentals, stable regulatory frameworks, and sustainable long-term growth prospects. From its Dubai base, the company is well positioned to contribute to the continued evolution of the UAE's real estate and hospitality sectors while strengthening its presence across the Middle East.

About Kasumigaseki Capital Co., Ltd.

Kasumigaseki Capital Co., Ltd. (TSE: 3498) is a Japanese real estate investment and development company listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. As of February 2026, the company's total project pipeline and assets under management reached AED 18.986825 billion. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates across logistics facility development, hotel development, healthcare facility development, fund management, and overseas investment. Its diversified portfolio includes FHG Hotels, LOGI FLAG logistics facilities, COLD X NETWORK frozen storage services, and CLASWELL healthcare residences.

For more information, visit www.kasumigaseki.ae.