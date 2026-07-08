Dubai – Nestlé has officially inaugurated the SparX Innovation Hub at its new Head Office in Expo City Dubai. Designed to bring innovation closer to real consumer needs, SparX combines the power of artificial intelligence with deep local insight to fuel growth through faster, smarter, and more impactful innovation.

The hub leverages it to uncover emerging consumer opportunities, inspire breakthrough ideas, accelerate experimentation, and develop products, services, and experiences that create lasting value for consumers and the business across the region and beyond.

Hosted by Yasser Abdul Malak, Chairman and CEO of Nestlé Middle East and North Africa, the inauguration was attended by H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; H.E. Reem AlHashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, and H.E. Najeeb Mohammed Al Ali Executive Director of the Expo City Authority, along with other Expo and Nestlé leaders, for a tour of the office and a demonstration of SparX’s capabilities.

In this context, H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said: “Thanks to the directives of its wise leadership, the UAE continues to develop an integrated economic model underpinned by effective partnerships with the global private sector. These efforts contribute to supporting the goals of economic diversification and enhancing the country’s position as a leading destination for investment and business.” He pointed out that enabling an environment of innovation and employing advanced technologies are fundamental pillars in developing the new economy sectors and raising the efficiency and sustainability of supply chains, which enhance the national economy’s readiness to keep pace with rapid global shifts.

He added: “The UAE’s hosting of innovation and sustainability centers and advanced facilities affiliated with global companies reflects the growing confidence in the country’s economic environment, its advanced infrastructure, flexible legislation, and competitive business ecosystem. It also confirms that partnership with the private sector is a key element in developing vital industries, enhancing added value, and supporting sustainable economic growth.”

H.E. Reem AlHashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, said: “Collaboration and innovation are crucial to creating the brighter future we all seek – a future where companies and governments alike place the human experience at the heart of their products, services and policies. We are proud to see Expo City’s innovation ecosystem growing with the addition of the SparX Innovation Hub – and to have Nestlé as a strategic partner in the UAE’s first Green Innovation District.”

“The Middle East and North Africa is one of the world's most dynamic regions, with consumers who are shaping global trends. SparX reflects our confidence in the talent, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of this region. The best ideas come from bringing together diverse perspectives, challenging conventions, and staying relentlessly close to consumers. SparX embodies that mindset, creating an environment where technology enhances human creativity and where collaboration turns bold ideas into meaningful innovation, “said Yasser Abdul Malak, Nestlé Chairman and CEO for the Middle East and North Africa.

At its core, SparX is built on collaboration. It brings together startups, universities, technology partners, and government entities to co-create solutions that reflect how people live today. Powered by AI, data, and advanced technologies, the hub is grounded in something more important: a deep, real understanding of the consumers Nestlé serves.

Leveraging Nestlé’s strategic partnership with the DIFC AI Campus, SparX enables teams to capture real-time consumer signals and translate them into actionable insights. Combined with hands-on consumer immersion, this approach allows Nestlé to identify emerging needs earlier and turn ideas into tangible innovations with greater speed and relevance.

Nestlé is also a strategic partner in the UAE’s first Green Innovation District – a joint initiative of the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism and Expo City Dubai – a premier destination for innovative, environment-conscious businesses and a powerful catalyst for a new era of sustainable growth.

As Nestlé continues to deepen its presence across the region, the SparX Innovation Hub is open to partners interested in shaping the future together.For more information, please contact Sparx.innovationhub@ae.nestle.com .

For more information, please contact:

Layal Dalal, Nestlé Senior Public Relations and Crisis Manager, Middle East and North Africa

Email: layal.dalal@AE.nestle.com

About Nestlé Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Nestlé’s heritage in the Middle East and North Africa goes back over 125 years with the sale of the first Infant Cereals in Egypt. Today, Nestlé operates 25 Food & Beverage factories across the 19 countries of the MENA region; and provides direct employment to more than 10,000 people who are all committed to Nestlé’s purpose of unlocking the power of food and beverages to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. Nestlé MENA also provides indirect employment across the region to several thousand more.

The Nestlé portfolio in the region currently exceeds 60 innovative product brands in a wide range of categories: Dairy, Infant Nutrition, Coffee and Creamers, Confectionery, Bottled Water, Breakfast Cereals, Culinary products, Health Science, and Pet Care, among others. Nestlé Nido, Nestlé Cerelac, Nestlé NAN, S-26, Progress, Nescafé, Nespresso, Bonjorno Café, Coffee-mate, KitKat, Maggi, Nestlé Fitness, Nestlé Pure Life, Optifast, and Purina Friskies are just some of the brands available in the Middle East and North Africa.

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