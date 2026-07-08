The report also highlights over €3.9 million in charitable contributions, more than 450,000 donations, 86,000+ donors, 55+ charity partners and over 18,000 kilograms of fresh produce repurposed in UAE

Dubai, UAE: talabat, MENA's leading everyday app, has released its H1 2026 Giving Back Report, showcasing how its platform continues to make giving more accessible while supporting communities, reducing food waste and helping address hunger across the region.

During the first half of 2026, talabat's Giving Back initiatives helped deliver more than 56 million meals, equivalent to over €3.9 million in charitable contributions. This was supported by more than 450,000 donations, almost 25% more than the same period last year, demonstrating how everyday actions can create meaningful support for communities in need.

Giving Back is now a permanent part of how talabat operates. Rather than functioning as a traditional corporate charity appeal, the initiative is embedded into talabat's checkout, payment and partner systems, making it simple for customers to support causes through the orders they already place.

By integrating giving into the everyday customer journey, talabat enables millions of small actions to become traceable, compliant and scalable support for its network of licensed charity partners.

May Youssef, Senior Director, Corporate Affairs at talabat, said: "Giving Back reflects the role we believe talabat can play beyond everyday convenience. In the first half of 2026, our approach helped deliver more than 56 million meals, supported by our network of licensed charity partners - with donations growing almost 25% year on year. These numbers are a powerful reminder that when technology is built around purpose, small acts of generosity can create meaningful impact at a regional scale."

Beyond meal donations, the report also highlights talabat's continued commitment to reducing food waste through its food rescue initiatives. During the first half of the year, more than 18,000 kilograms of fresh produce were repurposed in UAE, helping give surplus food a second life by redirecting it to communities in need.

The initiative is delivered in collaboration with more than 55 licensed and accredited charity partners across the region, who lead the humanitarian work on the ground, while talabat provides the digital rails, reach and payments infrastructure that enable them to scale their impact.

Together, these efforts reflect how talabat is leveraging its technology, logistics capabilities and everyday customer reach to make giving more accessible while delivering measurable impact across the Middle East.

About talabat:

talabat is the leading everyday app in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other everyday essentials from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, serving over seven million monthly active customers as of December 2025. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and in December 2024 successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to continuously enhance its platform, expand its ecosystem, and drive innovation. With a strong network of partners and riders, talabat connects customers to what they need, when they need it-powering everyday convenience across the region.