Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — Dalma Mall, one of Abu Dhabi’s largest shopping and retail destinations, has officially been awarded the Platinum Impact Seal—the UAE’s highest federal recognition for excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability.

The landmark accolade was presented by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, during a high-profile state event at Qasr Al Watan. Held on the sidelines of the Cabinet Committee meetings, the ceremony marked the historic launch of the transformative UAE Companies for Good 2031 Strategy, which charts a long-term national roadmap for a resilient, sustainable impact economy.

Issued by Majra (the National CSR Fund), the Impact Seal is the ultimate federal benchmark recognising organisations that demonstrate leading practices in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and measurable, credible, and sustainable impact aligned with the UAE's national priorities.

Receiving the honor among winning entities on behalf of Dalma Mall, Mr. Hamad Jassim Al Darwish—representing a visionary leadership that spans across the company and a diverse portfolio of major industries—stated: "We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition and we truly believe it belongs to all our stakeholders—our customers, retailers, retail groups, partners, employees, suppliers, owners, peers, and the wider UAE community."

He added: "The true measure of success is not what we achieve for ourselves, but the lasting impact we create for our communities, our environment, and the future of our nation."

This milestone firmly establishes Dalma Mall within an elite tier of national organizations leading the transition toward a responsible, impact-driven economy.

*Source: AETOSWire

Media Contact:

Mr. Lino Oommen

Senior Marketing Manager – Dalma Mall

Lino@dalmamall.ae

Website: www.dalmamall.ae