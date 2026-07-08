CAIRO, EGYPT - Accor has signed a dual-branded hospitality development in Port Said with Atlas Integrated Contracting Company, marking the debut of ibis Styles and Adagio Original in Egypt and further accelerating the Group’s expansion across one of its key markets in the region.



The signing took place in the presence of Ibrahim Abu Limon, Governor of Port Said.



Scheduled to open in 2029, the project reflects Accor’s continued focus on high-potential destinations beyond traditional gateway cities, while reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting Egypt’s evolving tourism and hospitality landscape.



The signing also represents Accor’s third new brand entry into Egypt this year, underlining the Group’s sustained development momentum and the increasing depth and diversity of its national portfolio.



Located on the Mediterranean coast at the northern entrance of the Suez Canal, Port Said occupies a pivotal position between Africa, the Middle East and Europe. Long recognised as one of Egypt’s most important maritime and commercial centres, the city is benefiting from significant infrastructure, logistics and economic investment, while remaining notably under-supplied in terms of internationally branded hospitality offerings.



The development will comprise ibis Styles Port Said with 180 keys and Adagio Original Port Said with 100 keys, introducing two distinct hospitality offerings tailored to the evolving needs of business, leisure and extended-stay travellers.



The hotels are expected to attract corporate demand linked to the maritime, logistics and trade sectors, alongside domestic and international leisure visitors seeking access to one of Egypt’s emerging coastal and commercial destinations. Adagio will further address the growing demand for long-stay accommodation, offering flexible hospitality solutions tailored to evolving traveller needs.



The signing aligns closely with Egypt Vision 2030 and supports the country’s ambition to expand national hotel room capacity to 500,000 keys. It also reflects rising investor confidence in secondary cities that are becoming increasingly relevant within Egypt’s wider tourism diversification strategy.



Ibrahim Abu Limon, Governor of Port Said, stated: "We are deeply proud of the remarkable growth and development witnessed across Port Said, reinforcing its status as a vital economic and commercial hub.



This landmark project not only reflects growing investor confidence in our city’s infrastructure but also enriches our local hospitality offering. We welcome this partnership, which directly aligns with our vision for sustainable urban and economic advancement."



Maya Ziadeh. Chief Development Officer for the Premium, Midscale & Economy division across the Middle East & Africa & Türkiye at Accor, said: “Egypt remains a strategic growth market for Accor, with increasing opportunities emerging beyond the country’s traditional gateway cities and into high-potential destinations such as Port Said.”



“The introduction of ibis Styles and Adagio Original to Egypt brings two new and distinctive brands into the market, reflecting our commitment to bringing diverse hospitality experiences that cater to the evolving needs of travelers while supporting the country’s tourism growth ambitions”, Ziadeh added.



Ehab Soliman, Chairman of Atlas Integrated Contracting Company, said: “Hospitality represents a strategic investment pillar within our broader diversification plans, and we remain highly confident in Egypt’s long-term tourism growth trajectory. Port Said presents a compelling opportunity as a strategic city benefiting from increasing trade, connectivity and infrastructure development.”



“Through our partnership with Accor, we are introducing internationally recognised brands that will elevate hospitality standards in the city while supporting its continued transformation. This long-term investment reflects our commitment to contributing to Egypt’s wider economic and tourism ambitions under Egypt Vision 2030,” Soliman added.



“Our debut dual-branded hospitality development with ibis Styles in Port Said marks a defining milestone for Adagio Original as we enter the Egyptian market for the first time” said Arthur Jaeger, Chief Development & Real Estate Officer at Adagio. “Egypt is a fast-growing market with strong demand for flexible, longer-stay accommodation. We are expanding our hybrid hospitality model into high-potential destinations such as Port Said, supporting both business and leisure travel while contributing to the country’s tourism ambitions.”



Known for its individually themed properties, ibis Styles combines affordability with expressive, design-forward hospitality centred around creativity, cultural connection and self-expression, welcoming guests warmly at more than 700 uniquely designed ibis Styles hotels across 55+ countries. Each hotel is shaped by a unique design narrative inspired by its destination, creating vibrant social environments and distinctive guest experiences tailored to modern travellers.



Adagio, the European leader in aparthotels, offers a flexible hospitality model designed for medium and long-stay travelers. Combining the convenience of a fully equipped apartment with the services of a hotel, the brand responds to the growing demand for extended-stay accommodation among business travellers, city breakers, relocating professionals, leisure guests and families seeking greater independence. Its aparthotels are located in the heart of cities, in central, well-connected and vibrant neighborhoods, enabling guests to settle quickly and explore each destination like a local. The brand’s strategic roadmap, FIRST 2030, is focused on accelerating network expansion, enhancing the portfolio and strengthening guest experience, sustainability and operational performance.



Accor today operates 42 hotels and branded residences across Egypt, totaling more than 15,500 keys across six brands, and a robust pipeline of 22 committed projects amounting to approximately 7,000 keys. The Group’s nearly 45 years of presence in the country underlines its long-term commitment to Egypt’s economic transformation, tourism diversification, and urban growth.



Contact media relations:

Cybelle Daou Khadij

Director of Communications

Middle East, Africa and Türkiye

Cybelle.daou@accor.com