The project comprises golf mansions, villas, and townhouses across Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi

1,700 residences sold within days after the launch

15% non-UAE resident buyers

81% new customers to Modon

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Modon has set a new benchmark for the UAE real estate market with the launch of Hudayriyat Golf Estates on Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi.

Within days of launch, the community achieved record-breaking sales exceeding AED 13 billion, marking the highest publicly recorded sales value for a single residential project launch in the UAE.

Comprising an exclusive collection of golf mansions, villas, and townhouses, the development saw 1,700 of its residences sold after few days of launch.

The response from buyers and investors reflects confidence in Abu Dhabi’s real estate market and Modon’s development vision, while reinforcing Hudayriyat Island’s position as a premier lifestyle destination.

Designed around privacy, wellbeing and premium living, the gated community attracted strong interest, with 15% being non-UAE resident, and 81% being new customers to Modon. Andalusian-inspired architecture, dual waterfront and fairway views, and a 95-hectare golf course are integrated within a walkable masterplan. A 2.3-kilometre green spine connects a range of amenities, including a clubhouse, wellness and fitness facilities, retail and leisure offerings, co-working spaces and a school.

His Excellency Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Modon Holding, said: “This strong demand reflects the growing global confidence in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, underpinned by the leadership’s long-term vision, economic strength and commitment to sustainable development. It reinforces the emirate’s position as one of the world’s most attractive destinations for investment, talent and quality of life.”

Bill O’Regan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Modon Holding, said: “This response reflects a broader shift in how people choose where to live. Buyers increasingly seek communities that combine quality homes with lifestyle, wellbeing and connectivity. At Modon, our focus is on creating integrated destinations that bring these elements together in a way that delivers enduring value for residents, investors and the wider city.”

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, Chief Executive Officer of Modon Real Estate, added: “Hudayriyat Golf Estates has been designed to offer a distinctive residential experience centred around quality, privacy and active living. The response from buyers reflects the appeal of the community, its unique setting and the strength of demand for thoughtfully planned homes in Abu Dhabi. We are grateful for the trust placed in Modon and look forward to bringing this community to life.”

Located approximately 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 30 minutes from Zayed International Airport, Hudayriyat Golf Estates also provides direct access to Hudayriyat Island’s sports and leisure attractions, including Surf Abu Dhabi, the Velodrome and an extensive network of cycling, running and recreational trails.

For more information and to register interest in future developments, prospective investors can visit www.modon.com or call 800 MODON.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Modon is at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. From real estate to hospitality, asset and investment management, events, catering and tourism, and urban infrastructure, we are bringing cities to life through delivering long-term and sustainable value.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

press@modon.com

ir@modon.com

https://www.modon.com/

Ahmed Abu Shehab

Public Relations and Communications, Modon

Ahmed.abushehab@modon.com



Rawad Khattar

Weber Shandwick

rkhattar@webershandwick.com