Dubai, UAE and London, UK; DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has announced a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) and the London Diamond Bourse (LDB) to strengthen cooperation between the two bourses, expand opportunities for their respective members and reinforce collaboration across the international diamond and gemstone trade.

The MoU establishes a framework for closer cooperation between the two organisations, with a focus on promoting responsible trade, facilitating commercial opportunities, encouraging knowledge exchange and strengthening links between members. The partnership will also support dialogue on issues affecting the international diamond industry, helping both bourses respond to an increasingly interconnected and rapidly evolving global marketplace.

At a time when the international diamond industry is placing renewed emphasis on collaboration across trading centres, the agreement reflects a shared commitment to strengthening relationships between World Federation of Diamond Bourses members and supporting a more connected global trading network.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Dubai Diamond Exchange, and the London Diamond Bourse President Charlotte Rose, marking the first formal international partnership established under her presidency since assuming her new position in June.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman, Dubai Diamond Exchange, said: “The Dubai Diamond Exchange was built on the belief that connecting markets creates opportunity. This partnership with the London Diamond Bourse reflects that philosophy, bringing together two major diamond trading centres to strengthen collaboration and expand opportunities for our respective members. The future of our industry will not be built by individual markets acting alone. By working more closely together, we can establish a stronger network of trusted trading centres, sharing expertise, upholding recognised standards, and reinforcing confidence and growth across the global diamond trade.”

Charlotte Rose, President, London Diamond Bourse, said: “There is no better partner for the London Diamond Bourse to begin this new chapter with than the Dubai Diamond Exchange. As a fellow member of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses, the DDE shares our commitment to trusted, well-governed trading, and this agreement opens up real opportunities for members on both sides. I’m looking forward to seeing where this partnership takes us.”

Established in 2004, the Dubai Diamond Exchange is the only bourse in the Gulf Cooperation Council affiliated with the World Federation of Diamond Bourses. Based in Almas Tower at Jumeirah Lakes Towers, the DDE is home to more than 1,380 member companies and supports one of the world's leading diamond trading hubs. More than one billion carats of rough and polished diamonds have been traded through Dubai in the past five years, reinforcing the emirate's position as a global gateway connecting producing and consumer markets.

Media Enquiries:

DMCC

pr@dmcc.ae

London Diamond Bourse

charlotte@londondiamondbourse.com

About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. As a single economic platform where commodities, capital and technologies converge, DMCC enables companies to access high-growth markets and global opportunity at scale. Through specialised industry ecosystems, flexible commercial and property solutions and direct access to expertise, partners and talent, we make it easier for our members to do business from one of the world’s most strategically positioned trading hubs. This is why DMCC is home to over 26,000 multinationals and high-impact startups, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for trade and innovation.

DMCC is where the world does business.

For more information, visit dmcc.ae.

About the Dubai Diamond Exchange

The Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) is the world's largest diamond tender facility and a leading marketplace for the trade of rough and polished diamonds, coloured gemstones and pearls. Operating within DMCC, the DDE provides the infrastructure, market access and trusted trading environment that enable the global diamond industry to conduct business efficiently and at scale. As a member of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses, the DDE brings together miners, manufacturers, traders, financiers and retailers through a secure and transparent trading environment at the heart of global diamond flows.

About the London Diamond Bourse

The London Diamond Bourse represents members of the diamond and gemstone trade in the UK, providing a governed marketplace and a collective voice for the industry.