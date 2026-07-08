Dubai UAE: du Pay, the advanced digital financial services subsidiary of du, has launched a campaign in partnership with Gcash, the Philippines' most widely used mobile wallet, operated by Globe Telecom, to deliver a smarter remittance experience for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) across the UAE.

Building on the partnership formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two entities, the initiative brings together two of the region's most trusted fintech platforms, both rooted in the telco ecosystem, to deliver a seamless cross-border remittance experience, directly from the du Pay app to GCash wallets in the Philippines.

Throughout the campaign period, du Pay customers sending money to GCash wallets will benefit from exclusive rewards and promotional incentives, including weekly cash prizes, giving the UAE's Filipino community even more reason to make digital remittances their first choice.

du Pay customers can register using their mobile number and Emirates ID and transfer funds instantly to any GCash wallet in the Philippines around the clock with no delays. Transfers are processed on a secure, fully regulated platform, with competitive foreign exchange rates and low transfer fees ensuring that every dirham sent home delivers maximum value.

For families in the Philippines, the value of receiving money through GCash goes far beyond the transfer itself. Funds land instantly and are immediately accessible across GCash's comprehensive financial ecosystem, and the cash sent through du Pay becomes a tool for financial empowerment at the other end.

Roberto Mancone, CEO of du Pay, said: "The Filipino community is one of the most vibrant and hardworking communities in the UAE, and every transfer they make home represents a commitment to the people they love. Our partnership with GCash, a fellow fintech born from the telco world, allows us to honour that commitment by making digital financial services truly seamless and affordable. Supporting OFWs and deepening our ties with the Filipino community is a reflection of du Pay's mission, and this partnership is a natural extension of everything we stand for in cross-border payments innovation."

Arjun Varma, General Manager for GCash International, said: "We have always believed that no Filipino should be left behind, whether at home or thousands of miles away. This partnership with du Pay means that OFWs in the UAE can send money home with confidence, knowing it will arrive instantly and be ready to use across everything GCash offers: from daily expenses and utility bills to savings, credit, insurance, and beyond. Mobile wallet-to-mobile wallet remittances are the future of how money moves, and together with du Pay, we are making that future accessible today."

Both du Pay and GCash reaffirmed their dedication to building a lasting partnership, with a shared vision to continuously expand and enhance the services available to Filipinos in the UAE and their families back home, ensuring that digital remittances remain faster and more empowering with every step forward.

Filipino residents in the UAE can get started immediately by downloading or updating the du Pay app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information, visit https://dupay.ae/en

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

About du Pay

A part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du Pay is set to transform digital financial services following du's commitment to pushing the boundaries of economic, social, and digital evolution in the UAE. du Pay offers a wide array of financial services — from seamless online and offline payments within the UAE, to utility bill payments, mobile recharges, and competitive international money transfers. du Pay is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE and leverages du's robust infrastructure and innovation. du Pay focuses on inclusivity and security, making comprehensive financial services within reach for every resident across the UAE.

About GCash

GCash is the Philippines’ #1 Finance Super App and Largest Cashless Ecosystem. Through the GCash App, users can easily purchase prepaid airtime; pay bills via partner billers nationwide; send and receive money anywhere in the Philippines, even to other bank accounts; purchase from over 6 million partner merchants and social sellers; and get access to savings, credit, loans, insurance and invest money, and so much more, all at the convenience of their smartphones. Its mobile wallet operations are handled by G-Xchange, Inc. (GXI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mynt, the first and only $5 billion unicorn in the Philippines.

GCash is a staunch supporter of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly UN SDGs 5,8,10, and 13, which focus on safety & security, financial inclusion, diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts, respectively.