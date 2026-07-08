Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Middle East Healthcare Company (Saudi German Health), one of the largest healthcare groups in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia held its Ordinary General Assembly, during which shareholders approved a number of strategic and financial resolutions.

The General Assembly approved the Board of Directors’ report and the financial statements for the financial year ended 2025, in addition to approving a cash dividend distribution of SAR 46.02 million, equivalent to SAR 0.50 per share, representing 5% of the nominal share value.

The meeting also witnessed the election of a new Board of Directors for the 2026–2030 term. Shareholders further approved the appointment of an external auditor for the 2026 financial year and the first quarter of 2027, discharged the members of the Board of Directors from liability for the 2025 financial year, and approved Board remuneration amounting to SAR 1.36 million for the same year.

The resolutions approved by the General Assembly, foremost among them the election of a new Board comprising a majority of independent members and a distinguished mix of professional expertise across multiple disciplines, reinforce the Board’s ability to formulate ambitious strategic plans and support informed decision-making that drives sustainable growth founded on strong governance, transparency, and operational excellence.

The newly elected Board brings together a balanced combination of expertise spanning healthcare, investment, finance, business, academia, and law from across the Kingdom, strengthening the Group’s ability to respond to the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape at both the national and regional levels. The strategic resolutions adopted at the General Assembly also further strengthen the Group’s corporate governance framework, supporting business continuity and enhancing the effectiveness of strategic decision-making.

Commenting on the outcomes of the General Assembly, Dr. Nezar Bahabri, Chief Executive Officer of Saudi German Health, said: “The outcomes of the General Assembly, including the election of a new Board of Directors and the approved dividend distribution, represent an important milestone for Saudi German Health and reflect our shareholders’ confidence in the strength of the Group’s business model, long-term direction and ability to create sustainable value. Over the past several years, we have established strong foundations for growth by strengthening our governance framework, enhancing operational efficiency, expanding specialised healthcare services, and investing in national talent and highly specialised medical expertise.”

He added: “We see the next phase as a transformational chapter centred on the measured expansion of specialised healthcare services, the continued development of Centres of Excellence, accelerating digital transformation and healthcare innovation, and advancing the localisation of medical talent. These priorities contribute to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 while reinforcing Saudi German Health’s position as a key partner in advancing the Kingdom’s healthcare ecosystem and the wider region.”

The newly elected Board of Directors brings together members representing different regions across the Kingdom, reflecting the Group’s commitment to supporting the aspirations of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare community and driving its continued growth and prosperity. The Board comprises Abdulaziz Hasheem Ashwee Alanzi, Dr. Ahmad Abdullah Ahmad Alali, Dr. Abdulkarim Hamad Alnujaidi, Dr. Fareed Ahmed Mohamed Khouqeer, Mater Saud Hatilan Al-Enzi, Nicklas Garemo, and Dr. Osama Sadik Abdurrahman Tayeb.

The newly elected Board will hold its first meeting to appoint its Chairman and Vice Chairman, establish its Board committees, and allocate responsibilities in accordance with the Companies Law, the regulations of the Capital Market Authority, and the Company’s Articles of Association. This comes within the scope of the powers delegated to the Board by the General Assembly for a one-year period in accordance with the relevant laws and regulatory requirements. The outcomes of the meeting will be announced through the Company’s official channels in due course.

Saudi German Health has continued to execute its growth strategy over the past two years by attracting more than 700 physicians and healthcare professionals across specialised and sub-specialised disciplines, including 440 Saudi nationals, while developing 13 Centres of Excellence in advanced medical fields and strengthening its strategic partnership with Mayo Clinic to support knowledge exchange, clinical best practice and continuous improvement in quality and patient safety, supporting the Group’s ambitions to enhance the quality of care, improve patient experience, and deliver sustainable value for shareholders.

About Saudi German Health (SGH)

Saudi German Health (SGH) is one of the leading private healthcare groups across the Middle East and North Africa. SGH operates an integrated ecosystem of hospitals, clinics, specialty centers, pharmacies, and a dedicated medical education arm, the Saudi German Academy. Each year, SGH's network of over 9,000 healthcare professionals serves more than 2.5 million patients, delivering comprehensive medical services across more than 44 specialties and subspecialties across six countries: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Yemen, Morocco, and Pakistan.

A member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, SGH upholds international standards of clinical excellence and delivers on its "Caring like family" promise, treating every patient with compassion, warmth, and the highest standards of care. SGH is focused on transforming its healthcare footprint into an integrated, high-performance health system, elevating clinical capabilities, investing in advanced technology, and placing patients at the center of everything it does. Founded in 1988 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, SGH brings nearly four decades of experience to the region's healthcare sector.

Media Contact: Saudigermanhealth@four.agency.com