Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Narrative Shapers, a Saudi-based advisory firm, has launched a service for Saudi-based developers to help them accelerate their efforts to build both their brand and sales overseas. As part of the country’s efforts to promote foreign sales, Narrative Shapers’ subject matter experts in sales, marketing and communications will work with developers to define their sales strategies, build awareness of their brands and residential projects abroad, and communicate the vibrancy of the Kingdom’s real estate market.

Narrative Shapers’ team comprises real estate experts with decades of knowledge of both the Kingdom’s real estate market and international markets. They are already supporting developers understand how they can best structure their sales operations, engage with both retail buyers and institutional investors, create and activate branding campaigns, and communicate with media overseas.

“We’ve built up a bespoke advisory team, all of whom are highly experienced in finding and converting international leads and in global brand positioning,” explained Alex Malouf, Managing Partner, Narrative Shapers. “Saudi developers are getting the best of the best in terms of real estate expertise in sales, marketing and communications.”

The country’s real estate market is one of the fastest growing globally; research firm IMARC Group projects that the market will grow from US$77.2 billion last year to US$141.6 billion by 2034, a CAGR of 6.73% from 2026-2034. With strong demand for properties across the country’s major cities, global interest in Makkah and Al Madinah and major events such as Expo 2030 Riyadh and the Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2034, the Kingdom’s property market is already attracting strong appetite from international buyers.

“I cannot think of a more exciting property market today which is opening its doors to foreign buyers,” added Malouf. “At the same time, the market will be competitive, and smart developers understand the need to distinguish their offerings, clearly communicate their value proposition, and prepare their sales channels for what is coming. Our team have the right skill sets and expertise to support Saudi-based brands, and we cannot wait to see the results of the work we are undertaking for our clients to promote Saudi Arabia’s residential market and support Vision 2030.”