Dubai, United Arab Emirates: flowork, the community-driven flexible workspace provider operating across Dubai Hills Business Park and Vision Tower, Business Bay, is contributing AED 325,000 worth of business support to Dubai's small business community through a limited-time campaign for small businesses, startups, freelancers, entrepreneurs, consultants and growing teams across the city.

In line with the Emirate's "Dubai-it" philosophy of rapid, excellence-driven execution, the first 50 clients who sign with flowork will each receive a business support package valued at AED 6,500, bringing the total contribution to AED 325,000, designed to help them establish, present and operate their business with more confidence.

For flowork, contributing to this momentum means giving Dubai's small business community practical tools to move quickly and professionally, rather than a discount. For many entrepreneurs and small business owners, getting started takes more than a desk. It takes meeting space, professional communication tools, content creation access, brand visibility and the right support to move forward with confidence. flowork's package was created to bring these elements together, reflecting the brand's role as an active contributor to Dubai's entrepreneurial and small business ecosystem, rather than simply a workspace provider.

Available until 30th July 2026, the package brings together the practical tools businesses need to operate professionally from day one, spanning business setup, meeting and content facilities, communication support, brand identity and visibility. It is flowork's contribution to helping Dubai's small business community start stronger and build with speed and quality.

Abir Moussa, Founder, flowork, said: “At flowork, we believe small businesses need more than square footage. They need access, support, visibility and an environment that helps them move with confidence. This initiative was created to give entrepreneurs and growing businesses the tools to start stronger and operate more professionally in a city built for ambition.”

The flowork business support package includes:

Ejari registration

Six hours of meeting room usage

A three-hour podcast studio session

A stationery welcome kit

A dedicated landline number with professional receptionist services, answering and transferring calls directly to employees

Business card and email signature setup

Promotion of the client's company across flowork's social media platforms

A 60-minute strategy meeting with Abir Moussa, Founder & CEO

Together, these services carry a total value of AED 6,500 per package, giving eligible businesses access to the operational support, content creation facilities, meeting spaces, business identity tools and visibility they need to grow with more confidence in Dubai.

Businesses interested in the package can contact flowork to book a tour, enquire about available workspaces and sign before 30th July 2026.

For more information, visit https://flowork.ae/