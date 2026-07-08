Ibri, Oman – ASUS, in collaboration with Intel, announced the opening of a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab at the Directorate-General of Education in Al Dhahirah Governorate in Ibri. This initiative marks the first AI-focused project by ASUS Education in the region, reiterating the company’s commitment to driving innovation and advancing AI adoption across the education sector.

AI Lab supports the Sultanate of Oman’s ongoing efforts to upskill students, empower educators and foster research. AI plays a key role in Oman Vision 2040, reflecting Oman's commitment to strengthening its position among the leading nations in AI readiness and building a knowledge-based economy.

ASUS designed the AI Lab to utilize its lineup of AI-ready devices. The facility includes rugged Chromebooks, AI PCs, and all-in-one (AiO) for classrooms and labs, and high-performance AI-ready devices tailored for advanced research. The devices are also sustainable, which helps reduce carbon footprint, and all come with long battery life and strong connectivity, perfect for hybrid learning.

Using the capabilities of the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, the devices come with AI features that make it ideal for creativity, productivity, and professional-grade performance. AI acceleration is built into the processor, using three engines (CPU, GPU and NPU) working together to power AI applications and features. The combination of ASUS’s innovative hardware design, Intel’s AI-optimized technologies, and Bahwan Projects and Telecoms’ trusted local expertise delivers a powerful AI-driven experience. Some of the ASUS products available at AI Lab include the award-winning ExpertBook P3405, P5405, B1403 and B3405 business laptops, as well as their line of All-in-One PCs.

"We greatly value ASUS, Intel and Bahwan’s sincere efforts in implementing the AI Lab in Al Dhahirah Governorate, which aligns with the Ministry of Education's direction towards utilizing AI technologies to support the educational process and develop the skills of our students," said Dr. Faisal Al Busaidi, Director-General of the Directorate-General of Information Technology.

“We are proud and delighted to open the AI Lab in partnership with Intel at Oman’s Ministry of Education,” says Madeleine Hung, General Manager for East EMEA & META Commercial System BG, ASUS. “ASUS will showcase its AI-ready solutions in this cutting-edge facility, empowering teachers and students across the region to explore the limitless possibilities of AI in their classrooms and research centers. This AI Lab is set to become a hub for innovation and AI capacity building, which supports Oman’s Vision 2040 and the country’s National Program for Artificial Intelligence. With this AI Lab, students and educators will experience the transformative power of AI, enabled by ASUS in collaboration with Intel and Bahwan Projects & Telecoms.”

Yasser Mohamed Kheir, Group CEO, Suhail Bahwan Group (Holding) LLC, said, “We are proud to collaborate with ASUS and Intel in launching the AI Lab at Oman’s Ministry of Education. This initiative underscores our Group’s commitment to supporting the Sultanate’s vision of advancing education through innovation and technology. By combining ASUS’ AI-ready solutions, Intel’s cutting-edge processors, and our trusted local expertise, we are confident that this lab will empower educators and students with the skills and resources needed to thrive in the era of artificial intelligence.”

"Intel is thrilled to collaborate with ASUS on the AI Lab in Ibri, Oman, bringing our advanced Intel® Core™ Ultra processors to power a new era of AI-driven education. By integrating our AI-optimized technologies with ASUS’ innovative devices, we’re equipping students and educators with cutting-edge tools to explore AI’s potential, fostering innovation, and supporting Oman Vision 2040. This lab is a testament to our commitment to empowering the next generation of AI innovators across the region." commented Eng. Taha Khalifa, Intel General Manager Intel Middle East and Africa

ASUS’s education business empowers K–12, higher education, and research institutions with durable, secure, and easy-to-manage technology tailored for modern learning. Currently, ASUS has deployed learning solutions in over 100 countries, collaborating with governments across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe to support national digital learning programs. Through these solutions, ASUS continues to play a vital role in shaping AI learning worldwide.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net-zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.