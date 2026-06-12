Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI), one of the largest cancer care networks in the UAE, hosted the second edition of ‘Circle of Hope’, a support platform for cancer patients and survivors. Held during Cancer Survivors Month, the inspiring community gathering brought together cancer patients, survivors, their families, and healthcare teams to celebrate stories of resilience, recovery, and hope.

The event was attended by H.E. Dr. Sedra Rashid Al Mansouri, Member of the Federal National Council, and H.E. Sheikh Dr. Salem Mohammed Hamad Balrakkad Alameri, Chairman of the Board, Emirates Cancer Society, alongside senior leaders and healthcare professionals from BCI, reaffirming the importance of community partnership in supporting cancer patients and survivors.

A Moment of Hope for Patients and Survivors

The event honored 15 cancer survivors who successfully completed their treatment journeys across various types of cancer. In a deeply emotional moment, each survivor rang the ‘Bell of Hope’ in the presence of their families, physicians, and nursing teams who had accompanied them throughout their treatment journey, symbolizing the end of a challenging chapter and the beginning of a new life filled with optimism and renewed purpose.

At the panel discussion, several survivors shared their personal experiences and treatment journeys, speaking candidly about the challenges they faced and the determination that helped them through recovery. Their inspiring stories delivered powerful messages of hope to patients and families in attendance.

H.E. Dr. Sedra Rashid Al Mansouri emphasized that such humanitarian initiatives reflect the UAE’s enduring commitment to enhancing quality of life and supporting patients and their families. “The initiative is a celebration of the human spirit and its remarkable ability to overcome adversity. It is also a community message that highlights the importance of solidarity and psychological support alongside medical care. Initiatives such as these inspire hope among patients and promote a culture of optimism, resilience, and determination to overcome cancer,” she said.

Commenting on the occasion, Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of BCI, said the initiative reflects the vision that the cancer journey does not end with the completion of medical treatment but continues through psychological support, social care, and the reintegration of survivors into the community. “Witnessing survivors ring the ‘Bell of Hope’ today helps every patient believe that recovery is possible, and that behind every story of pain, lies a story of courage and success that deserves to be shared. At Burjeel Cancer Institute, we are committed to delivering a comprehensive model of care that places people at the center of everything we do, combining advanced medical treatments with psychological and social support. We firmly believe that hope is an essential partner in the healing journey, and that survivors sharing their experiences provides patients with additional strength and confidence to continue their own journey with optimism and resilience,” he said.

The event also featured a variety of interactive activities and community engagement programs that provided the participants with opportunities to connect, exchange experiences, and support one another in an atmosphere of encouragement and positivity.

By promoting hope as an integral component of the recovery journey, ‘Circle of Hope’ aligns with the UAE’s vision of enhancing quality of life and advancing a patient-centered healthcare system.