Revenue exceeds €3 billion once again (€3.20 billion)

Operating income at €768 million with profitability at 24%

Following the recent announcement of a new delivery record of 10,747 cars, Automobili Lamborghini closes 2025 with the highest revenue in its history, exceeding the €3 billion threshold for the second consecutive year and reaching €3.20 billion, up 3.3% compared to the previous year. In a year characterised by a complex and constantly evolving macroeconomic environment, the company demonstrated solidity and resilience, posting operating income of €768 million and profitability of 24%, slightly down on the previous year.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, stated: “2025 shows that the strength of Automobili Lamborghini lies not only in numbers, but in our ability to manage complexity. In a challenging global context, we continued to grow, protecting profitability and further strengthening brand value. Our strategy is clear: discipline, long-term vision and product centrality. This balance allows us to turn external challenges into opportunities for consolidation and to continue creating sustainable value.”

Operating income was influenced by exogenous factors, in particular negative exchange rates fluctuations and the introduction of US tariffs. However, the impact was largely absorbed thanks to an improved product mix and careful cost control. Extraordinary items related to the adaptation of the Direzione Cor Tauri - towards electrification - strategy also affected the result, with their effects fully accounted for in the financial year. In this context, the recent announcement of a fourth hybrid model reinforces a long-term industrial vision focused on sustainable value creation, without compromising the future development of a fully electric model.

Paolo Poma, Managing Director and CFO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “External factors and the volatility of the broader macroeconomic environment made 2025 a particularly challenging year. In this context, we have closed a positive financial and business 12 months, safeguarding our level of profitability, which positions us among the most profitable players in the global luxury sector. The results achieved confirm our objective of sustainable growth while preserving profitability.”

With 10,747 cars delivered in 2025, Automobili Lamborghini surpasses the 10,000-unit threshold for the third consecutive year, confirming the strength of global demand for its product. The product mix contributed positively to the year’s performance, supported by the growing market share of Revuelto[1] and the increasing uptake of the Ad Personam personalisation programme. In 2025, 94% of delivered cars were personalised in at least one element, confirming the program as a central value creation lever and a key factor in achieving record revenue.

Temerario will further strengthen this trajectory, with customer deliveries having begun in the first months of 2026, completing the brand’s hybridisation strategy. The new model stands out for its entirely new powertrain, capable of reaching 10,000 rpm for the first time in a production engine, and for its balance between extreme performance and advanced technology, fully expressing Lamborghini DNA.

Automobili Lamborghini true to its DNA

The Sant’Agata Bolognese-based company continues to grow and consolidate its results in an evolving global environment, remaining true to its DNA of emotion, uniqueness and technological innovation. The fully hybridised range in 2025, comprising Revuelto, Urus SE[2] and Temerario[3], represents a profound transformation achieved without compromise in terms of character and performance, as confirmed by strong international customer response.

During 2026, Automobili Lamborghini will continue to evolve its product offering with a series of new developments aimed at further strengthening the brand’s positioning and appeal in international markets. Some of these will be unveiled at internationally relevant platforms such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the traditional Monterey Car Week. These moments provide natural stages to showcase the brand’s evolution and the ongoing development of its activities, in line with a long-term vision focused on growth and value creation.

Advanced technology, craftsmanship and design vision continue to merge in a coherent synthesis that positions Automobili Lamborghini as a benchmark in the global luxury landscape and a recognised excellence of Made in Italy.

In a competitive and constantly changing environment, the company approaches future challenges with financial solidity, strategic clarity and a distinctive positioning, further reinforcing its role among the leading players in the high-end automotive sector.

Information on Automobili Lamborghini: www.lamborghini.com

[1] Revuelto: Energy consumption (weighted combined): 4,7 kWh/100 Km plus 15 l/100km; CO2 emissions (weighted combined): 350 g/km; CO2 class (weighted combined): G; CO2 class with discharged battery: G; Fuel consumption with discharged battery (combined): 17,9 l/100km

[2] Urus SE: Energy consumption (weighted combined): 21,4 kWh/100 Km plus 5,71 l/100km; CO2 emissions (weighted combined): 140 g/km; CO2 class (weighted combined): E; CO2 class with discharged battery: G; Fuel consumption with discharged battery (combined): 12,9 l/100km

[3] Temerario: Energy consumption (weighted combined): 4,3 kWh/100 Km plus 11,2 l/100km; CO2 emissions (weighted combined): 272 g/km; CO2 class (weighted combined): G; CO2 class with discharged battery: G; Fuel consumption with discharged battery (combined): 14 l/100km