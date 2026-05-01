H.E. Hessa Buhumaid: The Authority is committed to enhancing the competence and readiness of Emirati cadres according to the highest professional standards.

Professor Abdullah Alshamsi: Our partnership with the Community Development Authority marks a significant step forward in strengthening our academic role in serving the society.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, In a strategic step reflecting its commitment to developing an advanced and sustainable social sector, the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The British University in Dubai to strengthen collaboration in qualifying and developing Emirati talent in social professions, and to support the establishment of an integrated professional ecosystem that enhances the quality of social services, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 2033.

The British University in Dubai is ranked among the leading academic institutions in the country, holding first place in Dubai in the field of Education, fourth place in the United Arab Emirates, and tenth place in the Arab Nation, reflecting its strong academic standing and leadership in higher education. This distinction further strengthens its partnership with the Authority in supporting social empowerment efforts through the preparation and qualification of specialised professionals in line with the highest standards, thereby contributing to enhancing the quality of social services and improving the efficiency of practitioners in the sector.

The MoU reflects both entities’ shared commitment to aligning efforts in social empowerment and advancing national priorities, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global benchmark for sustainable social development. It focuses on establishing a comprehensive framework for qualifying and licensing social professionals based on unified standards, enhancing workforce efficiency and elevating levels of social protection and care.

In this context, Her Exellency, Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA) , affirmed that this partnership reflects the CDA’s direction toward developing a sustainable and integrated ecosystem for social professions, built on governance, efficiency, and quality, contributing to sector regulation, competitiveness, and the readiness of Emirati caders in accordance with global best practices.

Her Exellency added: “Through this collaboration, we aim to develop clear and empowering career pathways for professionals in the social sector, enhancing service quality and elevating social protection and care. We are also working to establish an integrated model linking qualification, employment, and professional sustainability, strengthening collaboration among relevant entities, and supporting the development of qualified human capital capable of responding to future changes and delivering sustainable social impact that enhances community stability and quality of life in Dubai.”

For his part, Professor Abdullah Alshamsi, Vice Chancellor of The British University in Dubai, stated: “We are pleased to sign this strategic agreement with the Community Development Authority, which marks a significant step forward in strengthening our academic role in serving the society and supporting social development priorities in Dubai. This partnership reflects the importance of integration between academic institutions and government entities in preparing qualified national cadres according to the highest professional standards through advanced education and training programs based on scientific research and knowledge transfer.”

Professor Abdullah added, “We look forward to expanding this collaboration to include impactful initiatives in training, research, and capacity building, contributing to the development of the social sector and achieving sustainable impact aligned with the Dubai Social Agenda 33.”

The collaboration will include the design and delivery of specialised academic and professional training programmes for practitioners and applicants seeking licensure in social professions. It will also cover professional assessments aligned with approved standards, ensuring competency and high-quality outcomes across the sector.

In research and development, both parties will collaborate on producing and publishing priority social studies to support policy development and decision-making. The partnership will also support postgraduate programmes, strengthen the UAE’s network of social researchers, and facilitate conferences, forums, and community-focused initiatives.

The MoU aims to enhance the capabilities of CDA’s employees and relevant groups through continuous education programs and accredited professional certifications, as well as supporting internships and employment opportunities for university graduates in related fields, contributing to the preparation of qualified national talent that meets labor market needs.

The partnership reflects with Dubai’s vision to invest in people and enhance quality of life by building an integrated, knowledge and innovation-driven social ecosystem, advancing sustainable development and reinforcing Dubai’s global competitiveness.