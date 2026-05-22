Hala Alablam : The programme focuses on delivering specialized workshops and training sessions for parents.

The programme witnessed the graduation of 19 participants after completing all training requirements

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In the presence of Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, and His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Awar, Chief Executive Officer of the Knowledge Fund Establishment (KFE), the Community Development Authority, in collaboration with the Knowledge Fund Establishment, celebrated the graduation of the second cohort of the “Parental Well-Being Programe” at Dubai Schools – Al Khawaneej. The programme falls under the “Wisal for Positive Parenting” initiative.

The graduation coincided with the “Year of the Family” and comes as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen family stability and equip parents with the skills and knowledge needed to foster a cohesive and supportive family environment, in line with the objectives of the “Dubai Social Agenda 33,” which aims to enhance quality of life and build a more cohesive and prosperous society.

The programme witnessed 19 participants graduate after completing its training requirements. It focused on enhancing communication skills between parents and children, promoting positive parenting approaches, and enabling families to address children’s behavioural and psychological challenges using modern methods that contribute to family stability and enhance quality of life within the community.

Dr. Hala Ibrahim Al Ablam, Head of Family Programs Department at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, affirmed that the programme focuses on delivering specialized workshops and training sessions for parents through sharing resources, strategies, and community based tools that support family well-being, contributing to raising parenting awareness and enabling families to address daily challenges through positive and sustainable approaches.

Alablam added: “The programme focuses on providing specialized workshops and training sessions for parents by sharing resources, strategies, and community tools that support family wellbeing, helping enhance parenting awareness and empower families to address daily challenges through positive and sustainable approaches. It also aims to support the continuous capacity-building of parents whenever needed, strengthening the integration between the family and the school, and contributing to creating a supportive environment for children’s growth and development on healthy and balanced foundations.”

Ola Al Khatib, Social Counselor at Dubai Schools, said: “Through this programme, we are committed to providing a supportive environment that empowers parents to acquire practical parenting skills that help strengthen positive communication with their children and keep pace with the evolving challenges facing families today. The program is implemented in collaboration with the trainer and the Parents Advisory Council to ensure its alignment with families’ needs and the school’s objectives, while also providing continuous follow-up and professional guidance that contribute to raising a generation that is more confident, responsible, and emotionally balanced.”

The programme stems from the central role of the family in the UAE’s future vision. It serves as an integrated scientific platform that provides effective parenting skills, practical tools, and modern strategies aimed at strengthening positive communication and emotional balance within the family. The programme also seeks to empower parents to play an active role in promoting a culture of wellbeing within the school community, through continuous support and professional guidance that help them navigate parenting challenges and contribute to raising more confident and responsible children.

The CDA reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the development of specialized community initiatives and programmes that strengthen family stability and empower community members, contributing to social cohesion, responsibility, quality of life, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global model in sustainable social development and community well being.