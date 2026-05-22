DUBAI, UAE –SAMANA Developers, an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai, today announced a landmark achievement with the celebration of its 50th project. This milestone cements the position of the company as a highly trusted force in the regional real estate sector, reflecting a journey of building lasting investor confidence, delivering reliable partnerships, and maintaining an unwavering commitment to quality. Ranking the top fifth off plan developer in the Dubai, SAMANA continues to stir the market by delivering dependable, high yield, resort inspired communities that offer an unparalleled standard of living.

Putting the Customer First: A Technology Driven Approach

Since its early days in 2017, SAMANA recognized that building a legacy of trust takes time, patience, and a genuine commitment to the people who choose to invest in its vision. The company began its journey by closely listening to the needs of its very first buyers, learning quickly that true peace of mind comes from clear communication and unwavering support. Over the years, this foundational belief evolved into the highly responsive customer service infrastructure seen today.

The dedicated SAMANA Happiness Centre stands as a testament to this growth, now warmly welcoming 12,000 clients annually from 112 nationalities. To ensure every interaction remains as personal and seamless as it was during the earliest projects of the company, the team relies on a secure Salesforce CRM alongside thoughtful artificial intelligence automation.

For modern investors, maintaining that long standing trust requires transparency they can access from anywhere in the world. The proprietary Customer App provides a complete 360-degree window into their investments, marking a significant leap from the traditional paper updates of the past. From tracking payments and follow ups to managing handovers, snagging, move in and move out permissions, parking tickets, and visitor monitoring, everything is accessible right at their fingertips. This digital first evolution recently proved its real-world value when 70 percent of handovers for the SAMANA Santorini project were smoothly and securely conducted online via video camera for international clients, a milestone that honours the history of the company in always prioritizing the comfort and confidence of the buyer.

Securing Quality Through Backward Integration

To guarantee uncompromised quality and transparent project execution, SAMANA Developers has successfully actualized a robust backward integration strategy. By establishing its own in-house architectural arm, YORK Engineering Consultants, and a dedicated construction division, Italtech Contracting, the company has taken direct control of its supply chain and development lifecycle.

Reflecting on this achievement and legacy of trust of the company, Imran Farooq, CEO of SAMANA Developers, stated, "Reaching our 50th project is a profound moment for everyone at SAMANA. It marks our evolution into an industry leader that fundamentally puts customers and quality first. We have always believed that real estate is not just about building structures; it is about creating sustainable, resort style communities that bring joy and peace of mind to our residents. By integrating advanced technologies, bringing our construction in-house, and prioritizing the investor experience, we are not just keeping pace with the global ascent of Dubai, but we are actively shaping its future as a developer you can rely on."

This strategic move mitigates industry resource constraints and ensures that every residential unit is crafted to the highest technical standards. For investors and residents, this means the signature resort style living experience, characterized by lush landscaping, wellness zones, and structural excellence, is strictly maintained from the initial design phase through to final delivery.

Immersive Sales Experience in Business Bay

Reflecting its deep commitment to client relations, SAMANA Developers recently inaugurated a state of the art, multi-functional sales gallery at its headquarters in Bay Square, Business Bay. Spanning 20,000 square feet, the high-end hub is designed to accommodate hundreds of daily visitors and features an immersive "Experience Studio."

The gallery allows prospective buyers to step directly into the atmosphere of resort style living, complete with physical models. By moving beyond traditional brochures, the new venue serves as a transparent market intelligence hub where investors can tangibly visualize the premium finishes, signature private pool balconies, and cutting-edge amenities that define SAMANA communities.

Flexible Investments for a Global Audience

SAMANA remains committed to providing accessible luxury through highly competitive, trustworthy, and standardized financial structures. Investors benefit from highly adaptable payment plans, featuring options for 5% or 2% down payments followed by manageable 1% or 2% monthly instalments over a period of 50 months, ensuring exceptional value without compromising on premium quality.