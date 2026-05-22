UAE - Pickl, the UAE’s cult-favourite homegrown burger brand, has officially opened its first location in Oman, bringing its bold, no-compromise approach of fresh fast food to Muscat. Located in Souq Al Madina, the new opening marks Pickl’s debut in the Sultanate and another milestone in its rapid expansion across the region. Pickl’s entry into Oman is in partnership with MENA Foods & Investments, whose local expertise has played a key role in introducing the brand to the market. The group previously brought sister brand BonBird to Oman in early 2025, laying the groundwork for Yolk Brands’ expansion in the Sultanate. This continued collaboration reflects a shared ambition to establish Pickl as a go-to destination for fast-casual dining in the country.

A Neighbourhood Hangout

Located at Souq Al Madina, next to sister brand BonBird, the space spans 45 square metres indoors and an expansive 155 square metres outdoors, accommodating 36 guests indoors and 56 outdoors. Designed with a relaxed, social layout, it naturally lends itself to neighbourhood meetups, making it an easy go-to spot for casual hang-outs, quick bites, and laid-back evenings with friends, mirroring the easygoing, community-driven atmosphere Pickl is known for across the region. Open daily from 12 PM to 1 AM, the Muscat location will serve Pickl’s full menu of signature smash burgers, crispy chicken sandos, loaded fries and house-made sauces. To celebrate the opening, the first 100 customers received exclusive giveaways, including merchandise and Pickl’s popular “Pick n’ Mix”.

On the launch, Stephen Flawith, Founder and CEO of Yolk Brands, said, “Scaling a brand across multiple markets is where we’ve built our strength, alongside a continued dedication on delivering fresh, high-quality food. It’s about staying focused, consistent, and never compromising on what makes Pickl what it is. Oman has been an exciting market for us, and our partnership with MENA Foods & Investments has played an important role in how we’ve approached it. Following the successful launch of BonBird, bringing Pickl to Muscat felt like a natural next step. It’s a collaboration built on strong local understanding and shared ambition, and we’re confident in the long-term growth we can achieve together in the Sultanate.”

Tahir Al Balushi, CEO of MENA Foods & Investments, added, “Our relationship with Yolk Brands has grown steadily over time, starting with the launch of BonBird in Oman. That experience laid a strong foundation, and bringing Pickl to market was a natural progression for us. It’s a brand we’ve long admired for its quality and consistency, and we’re excited to continue building on this partnership as we expand its presence across the Sultanate.”

From Dubai-born Favourite to Regional Powerhouse

With over 50 restaurants across the region under the Yolk Brands umbrella, spanning markets including the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Oman, Pickl sits within a fast-growing portfolio alongside sister brand BonBird. Built on Pickl’s FRESH. FAST. FOOD. philosophy, the brand continues to scale with a clear focus on quality, consistency, and community-led experiences. BonBird’s established success in Oman further reinforces the group’s ability to build concepts that resonate locally, with an upcoming UK launch adding to the group’s growing momentum as a confident, forward-thinking operator.

As Pickl continues to scale across the region, Oman signals an important step forward in its growth trajectory, driven by resilience, adaptability and a clear focus on long-term expansion in an increasingly competitive landscape. Delivery will be introduced soon through Talabat, allowing the brand to reach a wider audience across the Sultanate.

About Pickl

Launched in Dubai in 2019, Pickl has grown to over 30 venues in the Middle East and is expanding with further restaurants globally. Renowned for its FRESH. FAST. FOOD ethos, Pickl crafts its award-winning cheeseburgers and fresh fried chicken with no preservatives, hormones, or antibiotics - earning the coveted “Best Burger” title at the Time Out Dubai Restaurant Awards in 2022 and 2023. From its legendary shakes to its playful brand personality, Pickl continues to raise the bar for fast-casual dining with a local touch. Pickl is available for delivery across all platforms, including Deliveroo, talabat, Careem, noon, and Keeta.

About Yolk Brands

Established in 2023, Yolk Brands invests in and operates a growing portfolio of high-quality, industry-leading F&B concepts across 10 countries. The group’s portfolio includes Pickl, BonBird, and Southpour—brands known for their commitment to fresh, innovative dining experiences. Yolk Brands is dedicated to founding, finding, and fostering quality homegrown food concepts, supporting culinary excellence throughout the region.

About MENA Foods

MENA Foods is a fast-growing quick-service restaurant company dedicated to delivering much needed high-quality, fresh options to the Omani market. Founded in 2024, MENA Foods operates two of the GCC’s fastest growing brands in BonBird and Pickl. The company is committed to using premium, hormone-free and antibiotic-free ingredients, maintaining exceptional customer service, and focusing strongly on community engagement.