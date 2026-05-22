Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group announced that it has achieved a 99% compliance rate in the disclosure of the reviewed interim financial statements for Q1 2026 by publicly listed companies trading on the exchange.

The disclosures were submitted within the legal timeframe specified for announcing listed companies’ financial results, which is 45 days from the end of the relevant financial period.

All publicly listed companies trading on the exchange disclosed their Q1 2026 financial statements within the prescribed period, excluding companies currently under trading suspension.

Moreover, a comparison between the financial results of listed companies for Q1 2025 and the corresponding period in Q1 2026 revealed a 17% increase in profits.

On this occasion, the ADX highlighted that the continued collaboration between the exchange and its listed companies remains instrumental in supporting transparency, strengthening market confidence, and reinforcing the resilience of Abu Dhabi’s capital markets.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on 15 November 2000 pursuant to Local Law No. (3) of 2000, which granted the exchange legal rights with independent financial and administrative status, as well as the necessary supervisory and executive powers necessary to carry out its functions. On 17 March 2020, the ADX was converted from a public entity into a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) in accordance with Law No. (8) of 2020.

The ADX Group, a market infrastructure group comprising the exchange (ADX) and its post-trade ecosystem, including its wholly owned subsidiaries AD Depository and AD Clear, was established. Through its integrated and globally aligned business structure, the ADX Group supports efficient, transparent, and resilient capital markets across trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.

The Group provides an efficient and regulated marketplace for the trading of securities, including equities issued by public joint-stock companies, bonds issued by governments and corporations, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other financial instruments approved by the UAE Capital Market Authority.

The ADX is the second-largest exchange in the Arab region by market capitalization. Its strategy of delivering stable financial performance through diversified revenue streams is aligned with the UAE’s national development agenda, “Towards the Next 50”, which aims to build a sustainable, diversified, and high-value-added economy.

For more information, please contact:

Abdulrahman Saleh ALKhateeb

Manager of Corporate Communication

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Email: ALKhateebA@adx.ae