RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA — The Saudi General Authority for Transport (TGA) has released its statistical report on the express delivery sector for the first quarter of 2026, highlighting iMile’s outstanding service performance. The company recorded just 3 complaints per 100,000 orders, achieving the lowest complaint rate in the industry - a clear reflection of its consistent service quality and operational reliability.

The first quarter coincided with the peak Ramadan season, during which the Saudi market processed over 56 million express shipments, according to TGA data. Despite the significant surge in demand, iMile Saudi Arabia maintained exceptional performance levels. During Ramadan 2026, the company achieved a 99.5% on-time next-day delivery rate nationwide, with an even higher 99.8% on-time performance within Riyadh.

These results stem from iMile’s long-term commitment to the Kingdom since 2018. iMile has built a resilient logistics ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, achieving 100% nationwide coverage through 6 major distribution centers, 85 delivery stations and a dedicated fleet of nearly 3,000 drivers. This robust physical infrastructure is reinforced by a relentless focus on operational refinement. Over the past year, iMile has further optimized its operational processes and elevated quality standards, improving end-to-end service efficiency and reliability. It is this enduring dedication to both scale and operational excellence that enables the company to maintain high performance, even under the extreme pressures of the peak season.

To navigate the Ramadan peak, iMile initiated a comprehensive mobilization two months in advance, expanding its workforce, fleet capacity, and warehouse capacity. Operational adjustments included extended working shifts, streamlined processes, enhanced cross-team coordination, and targeted resource allocation to high-volume areas. The customer service team was expanded by 250%, providing extended support across all digital channels and creating a real-time feedback loop that drove continuous service optimization throughout Ramadan.

iMile offers a seamless end-to-end logistics ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, providing professional doorstep pickup, reliable last-mile delivery, and integrated reverse logistics that maintain the same high service standards for returns. Beyond core delivery, iMile empowers local businesses with essential value-added services, including COD, POD, and NDR management. To further protect high-value shipments—such as electronics and luxury perfumes—iMile recently launched an enhanced insurance coverage, ensuring protection for both sellers and consumers. Today, this comprehensive service model supports over 500 local SMEs, delivering reliable and consistent service excellence across the Kingdom.

Beyond logistics, iMile actively supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by contributing to local employment and diversity. 30% of its white-collar staff are Saudi employees, a figure bolstered by campus recruitment initiatives that have already integrated 24 local logistics graduates into professional roles. Furthermore, with its customer service operations 100% powered by women, iMile remains a vocal advocate for female professional participation in the logistics sector.

Complementing this investment in talent, iMile is accelerating the Kingdom’s digital transformation of logistics. Through strategic investment in AI and advanced technologies, the company is building smarter supply chains and fueling a thriving non-oil economy.

“We are proud of our team’s dedication during Ramadan,” said Wayne Wang, General Manager of iMile Saudi Arabia. “Our commitment to operational excellence, local talent, and technological innovation reflects iMile’s long-term vision in Saudi Arabia. We will continue to support local businesses, create jobs, and provide reliable, efficient logistics solutions across the Kingdom.”

About iMile

iMile is a global last-mile logistics company specializing in e-commerce delivery solutions. Founded in Dubai in 2017, the company has rapidly expanded its operations in 30 countries across the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, Oceania, and Africa.

iMile places a strong emphasis on technology-driven development, consistently increasing its investment in research and development. For three consecutive years, its R&D investment has grown by over 100% annually.

iMile is committed to fully fulfilling corporate responsibilities with actively pursuing a dynamic balance of corporate economic, social, and environmental responsibilities.

www.imile.com

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