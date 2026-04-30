AD Ports Group has announced that it has signed an agreement with Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (Azcon Holding) to explore strategic collaboration across ports, shipping, logistics, and digital trade solutions in the energy-rich Caucasian country.

The MoU establishes a strategic framework for co-operation between the parties to explore investment opportunities and advance collaboration in integrated transport and logistics infrastructure, including maritime and digital solutions in Azerbaijan.

This collaboration comes as the UAE-Azerbaijan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) officially entered into force on 15 April 2026. The agreement will accelerate bilateral trade flows, create new opportunities for investments and joint-ventures, and enhance market access and global reach for exporters in both countries by eliminating or reducing tariffs on the majority of goods and services, in addition to enhancing private-sector collaboration and empowering entrepreneurs and SMEs.

The MoU was signed by Abdulaziz Zayed AlShamsi, Regional CEO of AD Ports Group; and Vugar Mirzazada, the Deputy Executive Director of Azcon Holding in the presence of Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, UAE Minister of State; and Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as Mohammed Al Blooshi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan; Elchin Baghirov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the UAE; and Shahin Babayev, Executive Director of Azcon Holding.

AlShamsi said: “Our deal with Azcon Holding marks a further step in advancing AD Ports Group’s corridor-focused strategy, strengthening trade links between Central Asia and Europe. Azerbaijan’s pivotal position bridging East and West offers strong opportunities, we look forward to leveraging our integrated capabilities across ports, maritime, logistics, and digital solutions to enable more efficient, connected, and commercially attractive trade routes.”

Mirzazada said: “This MoU with AD Ports Group marks an important step in exploring opportunities that can further strengthen Azerbaijan’s transport, trade and maritime ecosystem. As Azerbaijan continues to enhance its role as a strategic link between East and West, co-operation across port development, shipbuilding, logistics, digital integration and multimodal connectivity can contribute to the long-term growth and competitiveness of the national economy.

"We see strong potential in this collaboration to support trade facilitation, improve supply chain efficiency and reinforce Azerbaijan’s position as a key logistics hub," he stated.

This collaboration also aligns with Azerbaijan’s improving economic outlook. According to Fitch Solutions’ BMI, real GDP growth is forecast to reach 2.5% in 2026, up from an estimated 1.4% in 2025, with improved domestic demand, investment activity and trade expected to support the recovery, reinforcing the importance of initiatives that enhance connectivity, trade facilitation and logistics efficiency.

The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade with Azerbaijan has already demonstrated robust growth, underscoring the strength and resilience of this bilateral relationship. Non-oil trade grew by 31.4% over the past two years to exceed $2.2 billion in 2025, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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