Dammam -- Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) stressed that the signing of the contract for the construction of a railway line linking Dammam Second Industrial City to the Kingdom's railway network is an extension of its efforts to enhance integration between the industrial and logistics sectors.



The project will enable industrial facilities to benefit from rail freight services, contributing to greater supply chain efficiency and supporting the transition toward multimodal transportation.



The project reflects the objectives of the memorandum of understanding signed between SAR, the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), and the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON). The MoU aims to enhance the connection of industrial cities to the railway network, improve supply chain efficiency, and strengthen integration between the transportation and industrial sectors.



The project includes the construction of a new 21-kilometer railway line linking Dammam Second Industrial City to the Kingdom's railway network. It also includes bridge works, operational systems, and the protection of related utilities. The project is scheduled for completion within 28 months.



The project represents a strategic step toward advancing multimodal transportation and reducing dependence on road transport. It will enable more than 1,000 industrial facilities to benefit from rail freight services and gain access to ports, logistics hubs, and industrial cities across the Kingdom.



The project is expected to enhance logistics efficiency and boost the competitiveness of the national industrial sector.



It is also expected to remove tens of thousands of trucks annually from roads, improving traffic flow and supply chain efficiency. The project will also reduce carbon emissions and fuel consumption in support of sustainability objectives and the Saudi Green Initiative.