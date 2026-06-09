OHL Arabia, the Saudi subsidiary of OHLA, a global infrastructure group, and Hassan Allam Construction Saudi Limited Co, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Holding, have jointly been awarded a contract by Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) to execute the construction works for the Dammam 2nd Industrial City Railway Connection Project.

The project is a strategic transport link in the Eastern Province near the Arabian Gulf.

As a joint venture, OHL Arabia and Hassan Allam Construction Saudi Limited Co will deliver the full scope of civil and railway works, including the development of a 22.7-km single-track railway supported by extensive civil foundations, earthworks, and track infrastructure.

The project also encompasses major structural components, notably a 265-m bridge across Highway HW615 and a 118-m bridge over the Aramco Pipeline Corridor. The scope also covers the installation of signalling and telecommunication systems, as well as all required works for the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) to ensure full integration of the new line into the wider network.

The project represents an important milestone in the kingdom’s expanding rail network and supports national efforts to elevate freight mobility, industrial integration, and logistical efficiency under Saudi Arabia’s long-term transportation and infrastructure expansion plans.

The Dammam 2nd Industrial City Railway Connection Project adds to Hassan Allam Holding’s growing portfolio of major transport and mobility developments across the region, the group said.

The company is currently involved in several strategic transit systems, including Cairo Metro Line 4 and the Alexandria Raml Tram in Egypt, the monorail serving Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, and the Hafeet Rail connecting Oman and the United Arab Emirates. Collectively, these projects demonstrate the company’s capability in delivering complex, multi-disciplinary rail and mobility infrastructure and reflect its ongoing contribution to strengthening regional connectivity and supporting long-term economic integration. – TradeArabia News Service

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