RIYADH — Saudi Arabia and Türkiye have signed two major memorandums of understanding covering railways and logistics services, marking a significant step toward developing a land transport corridor linking the Gulf region with Europe.

The agreements were signed by Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Al-Jasser and Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu.

Uraloglu described the agreements as the beginning of a new phase of cooperation aimed at strengthening technical expertise, logistics infrastructure and regional connectivity.

“In this context, we are launching a new phase that will strengthen the exchange of expertise and technical cooperation across a wide range of areas, from logistics centers to modern applications,” he said.

The logistics cooperation agreement focuses on the development and operation of logistics centers, knowledge sharing and joint activities, while the railway agreement seeks to expand cooperation in technology, infrastructure, training and human resources across the rail sector.

The agreements form part of broader regional efforts to establish an overland trade route connecting the Gulf with Europe through Türkiye, Syria and Jordan.

The initiative follows recent coordination between transport ministries in Türkiye, Syria and Jordan, which agreed on a roadmap to rehabilitate cross-border transport infrastructure over the next four to five years. Turkish authorities have already begun restoring railway lines near the Syrian border that have been out of service for nearly 15 years.

According to current plans, the corridor would connect Türkiye’s rail network with southern Europe before extending through Syria via Aleppo and Damascus, continuing to Amman and Jordan’s Red Sea port of Aqaba. The route is intended to provide a faster and more cost-effective alternative for moving goods and passengers between the Gulf and Europe.

Uraloglu said the two countries are closely monitoring developments along regional transport routes and noted that trial shipments from Türkiye through Iraq to Saudi Arabia have demonstrated the viability of the corridor.

“Two test runs starting from Türkiye through Iraq and extending to Saudi Arabia have clearly demonstrated the feasibility of this route,” he said.

Earlier this month, Uraloglu also announced plans to modernize the historic Hejaz Railway and eventually extend it to Oman, creating an alternative trade route that could reduce reliance on maritime shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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