DAMMAM — Emir of the Eastern Province Prince Saud bin Naif inaugurated six key road projects in the province in a ceremony held at the emirate headquarters on Monday.

The projects, valued at a total of SR406 million, were launched in the presence of Minister of Transport and Logistics Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, along with a number of senior officials from the transport and logistics sector.

The Emir also witnessed the signing of a package of agreements for the region’s transport system, with a total value exceeding SR3 billion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prince Saud emphasized that the high-quality projects being implemented in the transport and logistics sector across the region reflect the support and attention this sector receives from the wise leadership.

He noted that developing infrastructure and enhancing the efficiency of road networks, ports, airports, and railways contribute to strengthening the competitiveness of the Eastern Province.

“This also reinforces the region’s economic and logistical position, and advances the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 by establishing an integrated and sustainable transport system that enhances quality of life and supports growth and development,” he said.

The inaugurated projects included the installation of a metal barrier along the road leading to the Rub' al Khali border crossing with Oman, as well as the construction of more than five intersections on the road linking the Dammam/Jubail Highway, the Riyadh/Dammam Highway, and the Dhahran/Uqair/Salwa Highway with the Abqaiq Road intersection.

The projects also encompassed the construction of a camel crossing bridge and a U-turn bridge on the Abqaiq/Al-Ahsa Road, the renovation of various sections of the Al-Kharj/Haradh Road, and the development of the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Road intersection with the extension of the Riyadh/Dammam Highway.

Collectively, these projects will enhance connectivity among the region’s governorates and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries while improving the travel experience for road users.

The newly signed agreements include contracts for Dammam airports worth more than SR1.2 billion, covering the King Fahd International Airport power station project, the medium-voltage distribution network, the construction of a new power station, and the modernization of the medium-voltage distribution network to improve the reliability of the airport’s electrical infrastructure.

The agreements also include the project to upgrade the northern road to King Fahd International Airport, involving the development of the route connecting the airport to the Safwa Bridge and its enhancement in accordance with modern standards to improve road safety and traffic flow. In addition, an agreement was signed to lease space for the operation of aircraft catering services at King Fahd International Airport.

The agreements also included the signing of a concession agreement for the container terminal at Jubail Commercial Port, with total investments exceeding SR2 billion. The project is expected to enhance the port’s efficiency and competitiveness by increasing its annual handling capacity from 1.5 million TEUs to 2.4 million TEUs.

An agreement was also signed to establish a logistics zone at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, aimed at attracting global and regional logistics companies, increasing container handling capacity, and strengthening supply chains. Additionally, a contract worth SR180 million was signed for the construction of an integrated truck service center at King Abdulaziz Port.

Furthermore, a contract was signed between Saudi Railways (SAR) and a consortium comprising OHL Arabia Limited and Hassan Allam Construction for the construction of a 21-kilometer railway line linking the Second Industrial City in Dammam to the national rail network. The project will enhance integration between the industrial sector and the Kingdom’s rail infrastructure by connecting industrial cities with ports, logistics centers, and industrial zones. It will enable more than 1,000 industrial facilities to benefit from rail transport services and gain access to ports, logistics hubs, and industrial zones across the Kingdom, thereby improving supply chain efficiency, facilitating freight movement, supporting the transition toward multimodal transport, and strengthening the sector’s competitiveness.

On his part, Transport Minister Al-Jasser stated that these agreements and projects represent a continuation of the wise leadership’s support for the transport and logistics sector, particularly given their role in enhancing mobility across the region, serving its residents and visitors, and stimulating economic and logistical activity.

He affirmed that the transport and logistics system will continue its efforts to advance the Kingdom’s transport and mobility network, one of the key national enablers for achieving the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy in alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub.

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