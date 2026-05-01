Dubai, UAE; UAE based fintech company VaultsPay has entered into a strategic collaboration with Mastercard. The two organizations formalized their agreement marking a milestone intended to enhance digital payment capabilities and support financial inclusion across the UAE.

Through this collaboration, VaultsPay will leverage Mastercard’s global network and technology to issue virtual and physical payment cards, further expanding its comprehensive portfolio of acquiring, digital payment, and consumer-focused solutions.

The partnership enables VaultsPay to introduce a wide range of card products designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses. By integrating Mastercard’s secure, scalable, and globally accepted payments infrastructure, VaultsPay will deliver seamless, reliable, and innovative card solutions that empower users across both retail and digital ecosystems.

The collaboration reinforces a shared commitment to advancing cashless economies and supporting the UAE’s vision of building a digitally empowered financial landscape. It will accelerate the adoption of secure, frictionless payment experiences while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.

His Excellency Ali Hamad Mubarak Almheiri, Chairman of VaultsPay, said: "This landmark agreement with Mastercard represents a strategic step forward in VaultsPay’s mission to reshape the digital payments landscape. Together, we are driving innovation that strengthens financial inclusion and enables faster access to secure, modern financial products for consumers and businesses alike."

Gina Petersen-Skyrme, SVP and Country Manager, UAE and Oman, added: “At Mastercard, we are dedicated to equipping fintech companies like VaultsPay with the tools and technology needed to fuel the local payment ecosystem. Building on our commitment to connect and protect an additional 500 million people and small businesses by 2030, this collaboration underscores our shared vision for advancing digital transformation and financial inclusion through secure and accessible payment options.”

About VaultsPay

VaultsPay is a leading fintech platform offering comprehensive digital payment solutions that simplify financial transactions for both individuals and businesses. With a strong emphasis on innovation, security, and accessibility, VaultsPay provides end-to-end card issuance services tailored for individual customers, businesses, and Digital Wallet providers, empowering clients with flexible and scalable payment instruments. The platform also supports Merchant Acquiring Solutions for both online and offline merchants, enabling businesses to accept payments securely, and efficiently across e-commerce platforms, retail locations, and mobile environments.

www.vaultspay.com

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.co