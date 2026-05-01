Marks full transition from Mishref, Hall 8 operations via Dammam

Kuwait, Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, today announced the full resumption of operations from its dedicated Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5) at Kuwait International Airport, with services operating between 6 am and 6 pm starting 3 May 2026.

This follows the partial resumption of direct flights last week after 57 days of airport closure and marks the successful conclusion of the airline’s dual-country operations, including its temporary base in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With all operations now centralized at Terminal 5, Jazeera Airways will operate all flights directly from Kuwait, offering passengers a seamless and efficient travel experience. The airline will serve XX destinations across its network, reconnecting Kuwait to key regional and international markets.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: “This is a significant milestone for Jazeera Airways as we resume full operations from our home at Terminal 5. Operating directly from Kuwait across our network enhances connectivity for our passengers, while improving convenience and overall travel experience. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Kuwait Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Ministry of Interior, and all government entities for their continued support in enabling our return to full operations.”

Passengers are required to report to Jazeera Airways Park & Fly at least four hours prior to departure, where transfers will be provided to Terminal 5 for check-in and boarding.

Through Project Barakah, launched following the temporary closure of Kuwait International Airport, Jazeera Airways maintained connectivity through an integrated land-air corridor via dual bases in Saudi Arabia, including Qaisumah and Dammam. During this period, the airline operated over 1,500 flights, facilitated more than 9,000 bus movements, and transported close to 200,000 passengers, supported by over 500 employees and the deployment of 14 aircraft.

Barathan added: “As we consolidate operations back at Terminal 5, we close our temporary operations in Saudi Arabia under Project Barakah with pride and gratitude. We thank the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) for their cooperation, as well as our partners and employees whose resilience made this possible. Most importantly, we thank our passengers for their trust and patience throughout this period.”

Passengers can once again benefit from Jazeera’s fully integrated Terminal 5 experience, offering enhanced facilities, comfort, and convenience. As demand builds ahead of the summer season, Jazeera Airways is well-positioned to meet passenger needs with a strong network of more than 60 destinations, 2 million seats on offer and reliable, value-driven services.

Flights can be booked via the Jazeera Airways website, mobile app, or by contacting the customer service team at 177 (Kuwait) or +965 2205 4944 (international).