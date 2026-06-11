Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, announced the launch of direct flights connecting Jeddah with the Moroccan capital, Rabat, starting July 4th, to become the first Saudi carrier to operate direct flights between the two cities, expanding the carrier's flight network and offering more travel options between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Morocco.

flynas will operate a direct weekly flight between Jeddah and Rabat, joining its existing direct flights between Jeddah and Casablanca, which were launched in 2023 with three weekly flights. This expansion aims to provide flexible options for passengers and meet the demand for travel between the two countries.

This move is part of flynas' strategy to connect the world to the Kingdom and continue its growth in the African market. These flights contribute directly to achieving the goals of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to reach 330 million passengers and connect the Kingdom to 250 international destinations by 2030, in addition to contributing to the goals of the Pilgrim Experience Program by facilitating the arrival of Umrah performers and visitors to the Holy Sites via King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

flynas, the best LCC in the Middle East and a leading low-cost airline worldwide, is the first airline listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul). It operates 156 routes to more than 80 domestic and international destinations in 38 countries with more than 2,000 weekly flights. It has flown 110 million passengers since its launch in 2007, aiming to reach 165 domestic and international destinations within its growth and expansion plan, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com, the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.