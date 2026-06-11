Ras Al Khaimah, UAE - Ras Al Khaimah has firmly established itself as one of the UAE's most compelling real estate investment destinations, with Al Marjan Island at the centre of its rise. Anchored by landmark investment into the emirate - led by the multi-billion-dirham Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort - and rising international visibility, the island continues to draw regional and global capital to lifestyle-led developments built for long-term value.

That demand shows no sign of slowing. In a clear signal of the market's strength, ELEVATE - the lifestyle real estate brand behind Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences, developed with globally recognised hospitality company Ennismore - recorded over AED 50 million in sales in just 15 days at its flagship beachfront development.

The pace of transactions points to a deeper trend: sustained investor appetite for genuine beachfront branded residences in one of the UAE's last remaining island addresses, at a moment when Ras Al Khaimah's broader trajectory is drawing international attention.

"What we're seeing on Al Marjan Island is bigger than any one development," said Hamid Jaafri, Partner at Elevate. "Real estate is, at its core, a supply and demand business and demand on Al Marjan Island is rising by the day. Astute investors recognise the impact of over $20 billion of inward investment into a man-made island roughly half the size of Palm Jumeirah, set against a rapidly diminishing supply of beachfront real estate. I predict that within the next six to nine months, branded beachfront residences on the island will be sold out on the primary market."

As landmark projects advance across the emirate, Ras Al Khaimah continues to consolidate its position as one of the region's standout investment stories with Al Marjan Island, and developments such as Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences, at the forefront of that momentum.

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ABOUT ELEVATE At ELEVATE, we create more than homes—we design environments that reflect an enlightened way of being. For those who understand that success is a lifestyle and seek harmony between mind, body, and soul, our spaces are designed to support intentional living and meaningful connections.

ABOUT ONE GROUP One Group is a global real estate investment and development firm with a transaction record exceeding $2.5 billion. Its portfolio includes industry-leading subsidiaries such as One Homes, One Investments, and One Capital, with a specialization in high-value, design-forward developments in the UK and international markets. Website: www.liveelevated.com

ABOUT MONDRIAN Mondrian is a series of forward-thinking hotels and residences rooted in art, design and culture. Groundbreaking interiors, immersive art installations and inventive culinary experiences are hallmarks of a Mondrian, as are dream-like spaces that reflect the city it inhabits. Visionary collaborators and progressive programming bring each location to life, generating an energy that appeals to the culturally curious and attracts locals and travellers alike. With properties at the forefront of some of the world’s most exciting established and emerging cultural hubs in Singapore, Los Angeles, Miami, Doha, Mexico City, Cannes, Bordeaux, Seoul, Hong Kong, Ibiza and Australia’s Gold Coast, the brand is experiencing tremendous growth with upcoming openings in the Maldives, Bucharest and Abu Dhabi.

Mondrian Hotels & Residences is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding. ennismore.com