The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones “DANAT” has launched its 2025 Sustainability Report, together with its 2025 (GHG) Report and the Hayrat Project Initiative, marking a new step in the Institute’s efforts to advance environmental responsibility, strengthen scientific disclosure, and support the conservation of Bahrain’s natural pearl oyster beds.

This initiative reflects DANAT’s commitment to embedding sustainability across its laboratory services, research, education, outreach, governance, and operations. They also provide measurable scientific data to guide future initiatives in emissions management, marine sustainability, and the long-term protection of natural resources connected to Bahrain’s pearling heritage and international standing in natural pearls.

DANAT’s 2025 Sustainability Report outlines the Institute’s progress across environmental, social, and governance areas, with a focus on climate management, marine biodiversity, pearl oyster research, blue carbon studies, resource efficiency, education, outreach, and responsible operations.

The report also notes that DANAT has tested more than 32 million pearls and gemstones since its establishment, reflecting the trust placed in the Institute and its growing role as a specialized scientific authority serving the sector locally and internationally.

As part of its climate-related disclosure efforts, DANAT also released its 2025 GHG Report, which presents the Institute’s annual greenhouse gas emissions performance and supports a more structured approach to managing its carbon footprint. The report builds on the 2022-2024 GHG baseline inventory, providing a clearer basis for tracking progress and identifying practical areas for improvement.

According to the report, DANAT’s total GHG emissions in 2025 amounted to 313.43 tCO2e, representing a 21.7% reduction compared with the 2022 baseline. Emissions included 2.09 tCO2e under Scope 1 direct emissions, 244.15 tCO2e under Scope 2 purchased energy emissions, and 67.19 tCO2e under Scope 3 other indirect emissions across relevant activities. Scope 2 remains the largest contributor to DANAT’s emissions profile, highlighting the importance of electricity and operational energy management as priorities for the next phase.

The Hayrat Project Initiative focuses on assessing the current status of Bahrain’s natural pearl oyster beds, comparing findings with previous surveys, and supporting evidence-based recommendations for long-term conservation. The initiative includes the re-survey of key pearl oyster bed sites, assessment of oyster abundance and density, evaluation of population size structure, review of water and sediment quality, and assessment of pearl occurrence and natural yield.

The findings show that most surveyed sites maintained comparable abundance and density classifications relative to previous assessments, with no evidence of widespread collapse or large-scale depletion. The study also observed a shift towards smaller oyster size classes, indicating continued natural recruitment, while water and sediment quality remained broadly stable. These results provide updated scientific evidence to support ongoing conservation and resource management efforts, while reinforcing the value of Bahrain’s natural pearl heritage as a living cultural, environmental, and renewable economic resource.

Commenting on the launch, Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, Chief Executive Officer of DANAT, stated: “These publications reflect DANAT’s commitment to embedding sustainability within its institutional vision and scientific role, enabling the Institute to develop initiatives that are more closely aligned with Bahrain’s priorities in natural resource protection and environmental responsibility. We view this as the foundation for a new phase of structured work that brings together research, transparency, partnerships, and broader positive impact both within and beyond the sector.”

“We believe that protecting this heritage is not achieved only by preserving the past, but by understanding it scientifically, managing it responsibly, and passing it on to future generations in a way that preserves its environmental, cultural, and economic value. In the next phase, DANAT will continue strengthening sustainability governance, improving environmental performance, expanding specialized studies on pearl oysters and the marine environment, enhancing disclosure, and increasing operational efficiency. The Institute will also continue using its scientific expertise to serve the sector, strengthen trust in natural pearls and gemstones, and contribute to the protection of one of Bahrain’s most important natural and cultural resources.” said Mrs. Jamsheer.

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewelry. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

For more information on DANAT, kindly contact.

muneera.alfadhel@DANAT.bh

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