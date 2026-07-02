Doha, Qatar – While football continues to dominate headlines with the FIFA World Cup 2026™, July promises another unforgettable month of live sport on TOD by beIN. Alongside every remaining FIFA World Cup match, subscribers can enjoy live coverage of Wimbledon 2026, three Formula 1 Grand Prix weekends and a packed schedule of premium sporting action, all available live and on demand across the Middle East and North Africa.

Wimbledon 2026: Tennis' Biggest Stage

Wimbledon is now underway on TOD by beIN, bringing together the world's best players at the All England Club for one of the sport's most prestigious championships.

The men's draw features defending champion Jannik Sinner, seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz, while the women's competition includes World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, defending Wimbledon champion Iga Świątek, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva in a field packed with Grand Slam talent.

One of the tournament's biggest storylines has been the return of Serena Williams, who made her first Wimbledon appearance since retiring following the 2022 US Open. While her singles campaign ended in the opening round, she remains in the doubles draw alongside sister Venus Williams, with the pair reunited at Wimbledon for the first time in a decade.

TOD by beIN subscribers can enjoy comprehensive coverage throughout The Championships, including live broadcasts from Centre Court, No. 1 Court and No. 2 Court with English and Arabic commentary. Courts 3, 12 and 18 are available exclusively on TOD by beIN with English commentary, while Centre Court is streamed in UHD HDR with English commentary for an enhanced viewing experience.

Formula 1: Three Consecutive Race Weekends

Formula 1 returns with an action-packed July as TOD by beIN brings subscribers three Grand Prix weekends across some of the sport's most iconic circuits:

British Grand Prix — Silverstone | 3–5 July

— Silverstone | 3–5 July Belgian Grand Prix — Spa-Francorchamps | 17–19 July

— Spa-Francorchamps | 17–19 July Hungarian Grand Prix — Hungaroring | 24–26 July

Each race weekend includes full live coverage of practice sessions, qualifying and race day, taking fans from the high-speed corners of Silverstone to the unpredictable challenges of Spa-Francorchamps and the technical demands of the Hungaroring.

One Destination for the World's Biggest Sporting Moments

The packed July schedule reinforces TOD by beIN's position as one of the region's leading destinations for premium live sport. As football, tennis and motorsport converge during one of the busiest months on the global sporting calendar, subscribers can enjoy seamless access to multiple world-class competitions from a single platform.

With every remaining FIFA World Cup 2026™ match, Wimbledon, Formula 1 and a wide range of additional sporting events available throughout the month, TOD by beIN continues to bring fans across the Middle East and North Africa closer to the moments that matter most, live and on demand.

Watch all this and more on TOD by beIN.

About TOD by beIN:

TOD by beIN offers exclusive access to the world’s top sporting competitions, including the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™, UEFA Champions League, Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Turkish Super Lig, UEFA Europa League, Formula 1, NBA, ONE Championship, Davis Cup, ATP Tour, and all four Grand Slams, making it the single destination for all of beIN’s premium sports content. The platform also delivers a rich and expanding entertainment universe, spanning Arabic, Turkish, international, blockbuster, and children’s programming, alongside originals under TOD Studios banner, anime, live channels, and content from leading Western studios, creating a truly comprehensive streaming experience.

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