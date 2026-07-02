Dubai, UAE: Alternative investments across the GCC are entering a more institutional phase, driven by growing participation from family offices, private wealth platforms, sovereign investors and international capital. Governance, transparency, and long-term value creation are increasingly becoming as important as investment returns, according to Dr. Amit Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director of Nisus Finance.

For years, alternative investing in the region was shaped largely by transaction-led opportunities and high-yield individual deals. Investors are increasingly looking beyond isolated assets and seeking professionally managed platforms with disciplined underwriting, regulatory oversight, robust reporting standards and strong alignment between investment managers and capital providers.

"The next phase of alternative investing in the region will be defined by trust," said Dr. Goenka. "Institutional capital follows governance before it follows returns. Investors today are not only asking where the opportunity is; they are asking how it is structured, how risk is managed, how transparent the reporting is, and whether the manager can execute consistently over time."

The UAE is emerging as one of the region's most important platforms for this shift. Its globally recognised financial ecosystems, including DIFC and ADGM, have strengthened confidence among regional and international investors by offering robust legal, regulatory and governance frameworks. This has positioned the UAE not only as a leading real estate and development market, but also as a regional capital formation hub connecting India, Asia, Europe, Africa and the wider GCC.

"Dubai and the UAE are increasingly becoming a regional base for global capital," Dr. Goenka added. "The advantage is no longer only geographic proximity or market growth. It is the combination of regulatory credibility, investor protection, professional fund infrastructure and access to cross-border opportunities."

This transformation is being reinforced by the increasing mobility of private capital. Indian investors and family offices are expanding their international allocations, with the UAE emerging as a preferred destination because of its geographic proximity, mature financial ecosystem and strategic position connecting global markets. Regulatory certainty, sophisticated fund infrastructure and access to cross-border investment opportunities continue to strengthen the country's appeal for long-term institutional capital.

"Capital is becoming more borderless, but it is also becoming more selective," said Dr. Goenka. "Investors want global diversification through platforms that understand local markets, institutional structures and regulatory expectations. That is where disciplined asset managers will play a much larger role."

Nisus Finance views this transition as a structural shift rather than a cyclical investment trend. The firm is expanding beyond transaction-led investing by strengthening its regulated fund and asset management platform to meet the evolving requirements of institutional investors across India, the UAE and the wider GCC.

Supporting this regional strategy, Nisus Finance has established its UAE investment platform through NiFCO Dubai and introduced a DIFC-registered property fund structure, reinforcing its commitment to professionally managed, governance-led investment solutions. The company continues to expand its capabilities across urban infrastructure, real assets, private capital markets and transaction advisory, creating diversified investment opportunities for institutional and sophisticated investors.

"For alternative investments to scale, the industry must move from fragmented opportunities to professionally managed ecosystems," Dr. Goenka said. "The firms that succeed will be those that combine investment expertise with institutional governance, transparent structures and long-term alignment with investors."

Institutional participation is expected to deepen the GCC's alternative investment landscape by accelerating cross-border capital flows and supporting the development of more sophisticated investment platforms across real assets, infrastructure and private markets.

"The UAE has the ingredients to become one of the world's most important alternative investment corridors," Dr. Goenka concluded. "The opportunity now is to build platforms that can match global investor expectations while capturing the growth potential of this region."

Nisus Finance believes the next phase of the region's investment evolution will be defined by stronger governance, greater transparency and closer alignment between investors and fund managers. By combining institutional-quality investment management with regional expertise, the firm aims to help shape a more resilient alternative investment ecosystem that attracts global capital and supports sustainable long-term growth across the UAE, India and the wider GCC.

About Nisus Finance

Nisus Finance Services Co. Ltd. (NiFCO) is a leading, publicly listed real estate investment firm headquartered in India, with a proven track record of delivering high-yield, performance-driven assets across the country. In line with its global expansion strategy, NiFCO has extended its investor outreach across Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, bringing its deep sector expertise and innovative financial solutions to the UAE and broader GCC region.

As part of this regional growth, NiFCO has launched the “Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed Ended IC” (“Fund”), a DIFC-registered Property Fund and Qualified Investor Fund, incorporated under the laws of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The Fund is an incorporated cell of Gateway ICC Limited and is advised by Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO (“NiFCO Dubai”), located in Dubai, UAE. Gateway Investment Management Services (DIFC) Limited has been appointed as the Fund Manager.

For more information, visit https://nisusfin.com/.

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