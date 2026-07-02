20% saving on City Unscripted experiences booked via the GHA website or mobile app

Members can enjoy more than 2,500 Local Offers and Experiences throughout the year, available worldwide without booking a hotel stay

Expansion reflects growing demand for immersive, experience-led travel and deeper connections with local cultures

Dubai, UAE: Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, has expanded the portfolio of Local Offers and Experiences available through its GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme, in line with its Live Local concept, with a City Unscripted partnership.

Responding to growing demand for authentic, locally led exploration, GHA DISCOVERY has introduced a new category - Local City Tours - to the existing Experiences portfolio that covers Tours & Classes, Nature, Culture, Adventure, and Events.

Developed in partnership with City Unscripted, an expert in personalised private experiences led by knowledgeable local hosts, the new offering allows members to discover destinations through the eyes of residents rather than guidebooks. Unlike standard city tours, each City Unscripted experience is tailored to the individual traveller. Members are matched with a local host who is briefed on their interests - ranging from food, design, neighbourhood life, and culture to history, family interests, hidden gems, or simply getting a confident feel for the city upon arrival. The result is a more personal way to explore: flexible, locally led, and designed to help travellers feel connected to the city rather than just being shown around.

Available in 15 of the world's most popular urban destinations, most of them summer travel hotspots – Berlin, Lisbon, Madrid, London, Munich, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Singapore, Bangkok, Sydney, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Dubai – the tours combine iconic landmarks with hidden neighbourhoods, independent cafés, local stories, and cultural insights tailored to individual interests.

Uncovering artistic corners of Montmartre, exploring Tokyo through its food culture, discovering Dubai beyond its famous skyline, or wandering through Lisbon’s lesser-known streets, members gain access to a more personal version of each city. As part of the collaboration, GHA DISCOVERY members receive an exclusive 20% saving on City Unscripted experiences booked via the GHA website or mobile app. Members also benefit from priority host matching and a complimentary 30-minute pre-trip planning call with their host, allowing them to share more about their interests, travel style and trip context before shaping their experience.

The programme's growing portfolio reflects increasing demand for purposeful travel. More travellers are seeking experiences that not only enrich their journeys but also create a positive impact on the destinations they visit.

GHA DISCOVERY's collection of Local Offers and Experiences has become one of the programme’s distinctive features. With complimentary membership registration and access to exclusive benefits, travellers can unlock over 2,500 offers curated by participating hotels worldwide – all of them available without an overnight stay.

Latest consumer research conducted by Global Hotel Alliance among its global member base indicates a growing demand for meaningful travel experiences, with eight in ten travellers saying their journeys change how they see the world and themselves.

Reflecting on this trend, Jelena Kezika, VP Strategy at Global Hotel Alliance, said: "As travellers increasingly seek meaningful and transformative experiences, loyalty programmes must continuously adapt to meet these evolving expectations. At GHA, we are committed to helping our members create deeper connections with destinations, cultures, and local communities, whether they are travelling abroad or discovering hidden gems closer to home."

Immersive Experiences

For travellers seeking something more immersive, GHA DISCOVERY Experiences open doors to member-exclusive offers, from learning regional recipes alongside hotel chefs at The Apurva Kempinski Bali or taking a helicopter tour over Bali's dramatic coastline after enjoying afternoon tea at Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort, to gaining private after-hours access to Dresden's Historic Green Vault museums through Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski Dresden or exploring Amsterdam on a guided e-bike tour offered by NH Hotels & Resorts.

Support for local communities

Several GHA DISCOVERY Experiences support local communities, conservation efforts, and sustainable tourism initiatives. Members can visit Brazil’s renowned Tamar Project, provided by Tivoli Ecoresort Praia do Forte Bahia, which is dedicated to protecting endangered sea turtles along the country’s coastline or engage in wildlife care and community-based culinary activities at an ethical elephant sanctuary in Thailand, supporting the Southern Thailand Elephant Foundation, as offered by Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas.

Local Offers – part of everyday life

From sunset cocktails overlooking city skylines and restorative spa rituals to golf experiences, day-use escapes and flexible work-from-hotel packages, Local Offers allow members to experience luxury hospitality as part of their everyday life. Dining is the most popular category, accounting for 60% of all Local Offer bookings by GHA DISCOVERY members, followed by Spa experiences at 22%. The remaining bookings are distributed across Complimentary Access offers, Golf & Sports offers, and Work from Hotel packages, reflecting the diverse ways members interact with hotels beyond a traditional stay.

Complimentary Access

Among the most sought-after member privileges are complimentary access offers that transform an ordinary day into a resort-style escape – from complimentary rooftop pool access at Cheval Collection Dubai and welcoming hospitality experiences at PARKROYAL A’Famosa Melaka Resort in Malaysia to complimentary daily pool access at Kempinski Residences and Suites in Doha.

"Local Offers are redefining the way our members connect with our hotel brands by making luxury hospitality accessible beyond the traditional overnight stay. Whether it's indulging in a rejuvenating spa treatment, dining with friends, spending a day by the pool, or working remotely from a stylish hotel environment, these experiences allow members to integrate the benefits of GHA DISCOVERY into their everyday lives. The strong demand for dining, wellness, and complimentary access offerings highlights the growing desire for flexible, lifestyle-focused Local Offers and Experiences that enrich both home and travel. This momentum speaks to our commitment to enhancing the GHA DISCOVERY programme and the member experience”, concludes Kezika.

For more information, visit Global Hotel Alliance and GHA DISCOVERY.

GHA DISCOVERY is complimentary to join, and travellers can sign up online or download the GHA DISCOVERY app and register on their mobile phones. Travellers can also connect with GHA DISCOVERY on Instagram, Facebook and WeChat.

Media contact:

Global Hotel Alliance

Andrea Krenn

E: andrea.krenn@gha.com

About GHA and GHA DISCOVERY:

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands with 55 brands and 1,000 hotels across 100 countries. Its award-winning loyalty programme – GHA DISCOVERY – provides 36 million members with recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay.

Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com or ghadiscovery.com.