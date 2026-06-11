Areen Hospitality signed a pledge of loyalty and allegiance to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, may God protect and preserve him, during a ceremony held at Pearlhouse Hotel Bahrain Harbour and attended by the company’s executive management and employees.

The initiative reflects Areen Hospitality’s pride in the wise leadership of His Majesty the King and its belief in the Kingdom’s ambitious vision for continued growth, progress, and prosperity.

The company also reaffirmed its support for the ongoing efforts led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in further strengthening Bahrain’s position, advancing sustainable development, and driving continued economic and social progress for the Kingdom.

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@areenhospitality.bh