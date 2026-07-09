Deutsche Bank today announced the expansion of its operations in Qatar with the establishment of a Research Centre of Excellence, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Middle East and its role in supporting clients with differentiated insights across one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

The Bank’s strong presence in the Middle East remains central to its Global Hausbank strategy. Continued investment momentum and capital flows highlight the importance of connecting global investors with opportunities in the region, where Deutsche Bank plays a key role. This builds on the foundation laid by the establishment of the Deutsche Bank Research Institute last year, further strengthening the Bank’s ability to connect global perspectives with regional insights.

As part of this initiative, Deutsche Bank has appointed Nilendra de Mel as Head of APAC & Middle East Product Development for Research, in addition to his Global Product Management responsibilities. Based in Doha, Nilendra brings more than 20 years of experience across global Research functions and works closely with clients, regional management, and Research teams to further enhance analytical capabilities and advance the division’s artificial intelligence initiatives.

The expansion reflects Deutsche Bank’s continued investment in building capabilities closer to clients and further strengthening its presence in Qatar. Having established its office in the Qatar Financial Centre in 2007, the Bank will mark 20 years of presence in Qatar next year and has built a longstanding franchise, supporting clients across financing, advisory, and capital markets activities, underscoring its sustained commitment to the country and its financial sector.

Salah Jaidah, Chief Country Officer for Qatar and Chairman for Middle East and North Africa, said: “This milestone reflects Deutsche Bank’s long-term commitment to Qatar and the wider region. Strengthening our Research capabilities on the ground enhances our ability to deliver timely, high-quality insights to clients and connect them with opportunities across the Middle East. The focus on AI and the connection to our broader Global Hausbank strategy, particularly through the Deutsche Bank Research Institute, further strengthens our offering and reflects our confidence in the country’s continued growth and its increasing importance within global financial markets.”

This milestone enhances Deutsche Bank’s regional strategy and its ability to support clients with insights, expertise, and connectivity across global markets.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Bank AG

Press & Media Relations

Mohanad Nahas

E-Mail: mohanad.nahas@db.com

Disclaimers and disclosures

In November 2007, Deutsche Bank established a presence in the State of Qatar with the opening of a branch in Doha. Deutsche Bank AG Doha (QFC) Branch is a branch of Deutsche Bank AG located and registered in the Qatar Financial Center (“QFC”), with registration no. 00032. Deutsche Bank AG Doha (QFC) Branch is regulated by the Qatar Financial Center Regulatory Authority (“QFCRA”) and is authorized to provide Financial Services to Business Customers and Market Counterparties only, as defined by the QFCRA. Principal place of business in the QFC: West Bay, Qatar Financial Center tower, 5th Floor, PO Box 14928, Doha, State of Qatar.

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Such factors are described in detail in our SEC Form 20-F of 13 March 2025 under the heading “Risk Factors”. Copies of this document are readily available upon request or can be downloaded from www.db.com/ir.