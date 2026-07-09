Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – General Assembly –Bahrain has announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ra’edat Software Company. This step reflects both parties' commitment to empowering women in tech while supporting innovation, developing digital skills, and strengthening cooperation between educational institutions and the technology sector. This collaboration aims to build a more integrated system to support national talent and keep pace with the demands of the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Raedat is a strategic national platform that seeks to support and empower Bahraini women by enhancing their competitiveness in the labor market, particularly in the technology and digital sectors. The initiative focuses on developing women’s talent, equipping them with the future skills needed for digital transformation. This ensures the preparation of a generation of professionals capable of leading and actively participating in the growth of the knowledge-based digital economy.

The partnership establishes a long-term framework for cooperation focused on developing Bahraini talent, enhancing professional engagement in the technology sector, and providing broader opportunities for applied learning and direct interaction with real-world work environments. Special emphasis is placed on empowering Bahraini women and emerging high-potential talent, broadening horizons for their professional growth and enabling their active participation in the digital economy.

This MoU culminates a series of joint initiatives implemented by both parties. These included specialized workshops and knowledge sessions aimed at introducing participants to the latest technological trends and practical applications in the business environment, as well as developing the personal and professional skills required in the current job market. The sessions touched on the use of LinkedIn for the next generation of leaders, the principles of gen AI, the application of AI technologies in business development and marketing, and other topics related to future requirements.

The partnership also aims to strengthen communication between emerging women talent and the private sector by providing promising opportunities that support women's empowerment and align with the evolving needs of the labor market. It facilitates institutional access to qualified professional women capable of adapting to the demands of digital transformation, thereby enhancing the integration between educational outcomes and the needs of the technology sector, in addition to launching practical initiatives that nurture future-ready talent.

One of the most notable outcomes of this collaboration is the participation of software engineering students from General Assembly in a practical project for Ra’edat. The students developed new features and functionalities for the company's digital platform, providing innovative solutions to real-world technical challenges. This experience allowed them to apply their programming skills in an environment that simulates actual market demands. The project received praise from Ra’edat's management, which is currently considering the implementation of several developed outputs within its digital platform. This reflects the readiness of young Bahraini talent and its ability to provide practical solutions.

Under the agreement, the two parties will also collaborate on organizing community initiatives, awareness campaigns, and joint programs aimed at disseminating digital knowledge and promoting technological literacy, with particular focus on supporting and empowering women in the digital sector. This encompasses joint marketing and communication campaigns that highlight the success stories of female entrepreneurs and talent, as well as initiatives that support innovation, entrepreneurship, and the empowerment of national talent.

On this occasion, Ms. Ahlam Oun, Director of Middle East Academies at General Assembly, stated, “This agreement represents a significant step in the collaboration between General Assembly and Ra’edat, reflecting our shared vision of building an environment that supports skill development and connects women talent with opportunities for growth and advancement. We believe that providing educational experiences directly linked to the technology sector fosters qualified individuals capable of making a tangible impact across various sectors.”

She added, "This partnership transcends traditional frameworks of cooperation, encompassing applied learning, community initiatives, knowledge exchange, and the promotion of women's participation in technical fields. We are proud that women constitute approximately 50% of the graduates from our programs. This remarkable percentage proves that women are capable of achieving any goal they set their minds to and can excel in any field they enter. We look forward to launching more joint initiatives that support Bahraini talent and empower women to keep pace with the demands of the evolving digital economy."

For his part, Mr. Ubaydli Ubaydli, CEO of Raedat, said, "We are delighted to enter into this partnership with General Assembly, as it represents a genuine opportunity to enhance cooperation between the technology sector and institutions specializing in skills development. We anticipate expanding the scope of initiatives that support innovation and provide Bahraini talent with greater opportunities for learning and engagement in modern work environments."

He further explained, "Through our collaboration with General Assembly students, we have witnessed an exceptional level of creativity and the capacity to deliver practical solutions that meet business needs. We believe that investing in national talent, particularly women and youth, is a cornerstone for building a sustainable and competitive digital economy, which is what we aim to achieve through this partnership."

This agreement aligns with national efforts to strengthen the digital economy and develop human capital in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It also underscores the importance of strategic partnerships between educational institutions and the private sector in supporting innovation and building a robust ecosystem that prepares a new generation of national talent capable of leading the digital transformation and contributing to sustainable economic development.

Through its strategic partnerships and specialized programs, General Assembly continues to solidify its position as a trusted provider of workforce development and digital skills solutions. Its initiatives combine applied learning and direct interaction with the technology sector, contributing to the development of qualified and competitive professionals in a rapidly changing work environment.

General Assembly is a leading global education and training provider specializing in developing technical and professional skills. In the Kingdom of Bahrain, it offers a variety of specialized programs in software engineering, data analytics, user experience design, and emerging technologies, supported by Tamkeen. The academy emphasizes applied, market-driven training and fosters strategic partnerships with institutions, aiming to develop qualified Bahraini talent equipped to compete on local, regional and global levels.