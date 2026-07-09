(Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain): Infracorp, the leading infrastructure and international sustainable developer, has recently announced the launch of a dedicated promotional stand at The Avenues Bahrain from August 9 to 22, 2026, to showcase Kempinski Harbour Heights Residences, one of its flagship luxury residential developments, and to offer visitors the opportunity to explore the project’s details as well as the available ownership and investment options.

The stand will give interested visitors the opportunity to learn more about the distinguished residential units at Kempinski Harbour Heights, in addition to receiving direct consultations from the sales team on the project’s features, services and investment options.

Located at the heart of Manama’s waterfront, the development comprises around 200 luxury branded residences under the globally renowned Kempinski name, together with a comprehensive range of premium amenities and services designed to offer residents an exceptional living experience. These include the highest infinity pool in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to leisure facilities and hospitality services that match the highest international standards.

On this occasion, Ms Eman AlMannai, Head of Sales at Infracorp, said: “Kempinski Harbour Heights Residences represents a distinctive model of luxury living in the Kingdom of Bahrain, bringing together an exceptional location, refined design and the world-class services associated with the Kempinski brand. Through this stand at The Avenues, we are keen to introduce clients to the project and provide them with the support and guidance needed to help them select the units that best match their residential and investment aspirations.”

She added: “This development forms part of Infracorp’s strategy to create high-quality real estate projects that elevate residential and investment experiences, while delivering sustainable value to clients through a combination of quality, innovation and the highest standards of hospitality.”

Infracorp invites all interested visitors to visit its stand at The Avenues Bahrain from August 9 to 22, 2026, to learn more about Kempinski Harbour Heights Residences and benefit from the consultations provided by the sales team.

For more information about Infracorp, visit www.infracorp.bh. Stay tuned to the latest news and updates by following @infracorp.bh on Instagram and Infracorp Bahrain on Linkedin.

About Infracorp:

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.2 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.

For more information about Infracorp, visit www.infracorp.b