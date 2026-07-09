Strategic alliance combines global hospitality leadership with Egyptian real estate development expertise to establish a long-term investment platform supporting tourism growth in Egypt

Cairo, Egypt – The First Group, the Dubai-headquartered international leader in hospitality development, management and operations, and Pulse Developments, one of Egypt's leading real estate developers, have announced the signing of a long-term strategic partnership to establish an integrated platform for the development of internationally branded hotel and hospitality destinations across the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The partnership reflects growing confidence in the Egyptian economy and the continued expansion of its tourism sector, while recognising the country's exceptional strengths as one of the Middle East's most attractive tourism and investment destinations.

With more than two decades of experience, The First Group has developed more than 20 landmark towers in Dubai, including Ciel, the world's tallest hotel. Through The First Group Hospitality, the company manages a growing portfolio of award-winning hotels, restaurants and lifestyle destinations across the UAE.

Pulse Developments brings extensive real estate development experience and a strong track record of delivering high-quality projects in Egypt, providing deep local market knowledge and execution capabilities that complement The First Group's international hospitality expertise.

Working together, the companies will leverage their respective strengths and proven track records to identify and develop world-class hospitality destinations that meet the highest international standards in design, quality, operations, asset management and guest experience, supporting Egypt's vision to strengthen the competitiveness of its tourism industry, expand hotel capacity and attract greater levels of foreign direct investment.

Upon completion, hotel properties will be managed by The First Group Hospitality under internationally recognised hotel brands.

The partnership establishes a long-term investment platform that will pursue a pipeline of hospitality developments across Egypt's leading tourism destinations, creating sustainable value for investors while enhancing the quality and competitiveness of the country's tourism offering.

Rob Burns, Chief Executive Officer of The First Group, said:

"Entering the Egyptian market marks an important strategic milestone in The First Group's international expansion and reflects our strong belief that Egypt is one of the region's most promising hospitality markets”

"What we are establishing is far more than a single project. It is a long-term investment platform that combines The First Group's international hospitality experience with Pulse Developments' proven development expertise to create world-class destinations, generate sustainable value for investors and contribute to the continued growth of Egypt's tourism sector.”

"We have found in Pulse Developments a highly capable partner with an impressive development track record and deep understanding of the Egyptian market, giving us great confidence in building a successful relationship for many years to come."

Mostafa Gamal, Chief Executive Officer of Pulse Developments, said:

"This partnership represents an important milestone for Pulse Developments and reflects our commitment to bringing internationally branded hotel developments to Egypt alongside one of the world's leading hospitality companies”.

"By combining Pulse Developments' extensive development experience with The First Group's internationally recognised hospitality expertise, we are creating a strong platform for projects that will deliver lasting value for investors while supporting Egypt's tourism ambitions”

"Beginning with our first project in Sharm El Sheikh, we look forward to building a portfolio of exceptional destinations that contributes to the country's continued tourism growth."

Nader Elias, Vice President – Business Development at The First Group, added:

"This partnership combines complementary strengths that position us to deliver exceptional hotel destinations across Egypt. By bringing together The First Group's international hospitality platform and Pulse Developments' proven local development capabilities, we are creating a compelling proposition for investors and establishing a strong foundation for long-term growth."

Further details of the first project under the partnership will be announced in due course. The companies will continue evaluating additional opportunities across Egypt as part of their long-term expansion strategy.

This partnership represents a new model that brings together international hospitality leadership and Egyptian development expertise, laying the foundation for a new era of hotel investment through world-class developments, increased foreign investment, elevated hospitality standards and support for Egypt's national tourism development objectives.

*About The First Group*

Over the past two decades, The First Group has forged a reputation as one of the hospitality industry’s leading innovators, providing groundbreaking property ownership opportunities to clients and partners, while delivering exceptional, memorable experiences to hotel and leisure guests. Bolstering our reputation as the region’s premier end-to-end hospitality solutions provider, we operate a diverse, high-value asset portfolio ranging from award-winning upscale hotels and residences to exciting F&B outlets and lifestyle venues. Our visionary, trailblazing approach to hotel and hospitality asset management has made us a trusted partner of some of the industry’s leading global brands. Discover more at www.thefirstgroup.com

About Pulse Developments

Pulse Developments is an Egyptian real estate developer with extensive experience delivering high-quality residential, mixed-use and hospitality projects. Through a commitment to quality, innovation and strategic partnerships, the company creates integrated destinations that deliver sustainable investment value while supporting the continued growth of Egypt's tourism sector.